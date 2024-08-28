The Den of Geek Weekly Quiz! Sci-Fi Movie Monsters
Will you defeat the beast that is our Sci-Fi Movie Movies quiz?
It’s over to quizmaster extraordinaire Chris Farnell to set this week’s Den of Geek weekly quiz. 12 pop culture questions, every Wednesday at 07:00 ET/12:00 BST. This time: movie monsters!
“Do we have the right to create life?” This is perhaps the oldest question in science fiction, closely followed by “What if that life then went on a killing spree?” and “Maybe that life is 600 feet tall with a massive spikey tail and can breathe lasers?” But science fiction also allows us to ask more important questions, such as, “Who is the real monster? Is it, in fact, Man?”
And the answer is, no, it’s that giant half-cyborg killer octopus that is terrorising downtown Tokyo, please, will somebody stop it?!
You will find many more questions about science fiction, and monsters, in the soon-to-be released The Ultimate Sci-Fi Movie Quiz Book, which contains 1,000 sci-fi movie questions on everything from alien planets to time travel to giant monsters. To celebrate, here are 12 questions to test your knowledge of all things that are objectively much more monstrous than Man.
The Ultimate Sci-Fi Movie Quiz Book is published by Studio Press on September 26.