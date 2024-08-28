The Den of Geek Weekly Quiz! Sci-Fi Movie Monsters

<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who played the original monster-created-by-science in the first movie adaptation of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein?</h3><ul><li>Bela Lugosi</li><li>Charles Stanton Ogle</li><li>Boris Karloff</li><li>Christian Bale</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which movie was originally known as Star Beast?</h3><ul><li>The Thing (1981)</li><li>Predator (1987)</li><li>Species (1995)</li><li>Alien (1979)</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In Godzilla (1954) what is the name of the first ship destroyed by Godzilla?</h3><ul><li>Elko Maru</li><li>Kobayashi Maru</li><li>Hakudo Maru</li><li>Nippon Maru</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>What kind of sharks do they genetically modify in Deep Blue Sea (1999)?</h3><ul><li>Great Whites</li><li>Tiger Sharks</li><li>Hammerheads</li><li>Makos</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In The Thing (1982), what do the characters apply to blood samples to tell if they are from a human?</h3><ul><li>Water</li><li>Extreme Heat</li><li>Litmus Paper</li><li>Acid</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Scott Beck and Adam Woods, the writing duo behind killer dinosaur movie 65 (2023), also co-wrote which other monster movie?</h3><ul><li>Attack the Block</li><li>The Mist</li><li>A Quiet Place</li><li>Morgan</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which of these monsters was not on the board in The Cabin in the Woods (2011) sweepstake?</h3><ul><li>Snowman</li><li>Unicorn</li><li>Giant Woman</li><li>Sugarplum Fairy</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In Colossal (2016), Gloria causes a kaiju to appear in Seoul whenever she walks through a...</h3><ul><li>Car Park</li><li>Rubbish Dump</li><li>Dog Park</li><li>Playground</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>How many legs does the giant octopus in It Came From Beneath the Sea (1954) have?</h3><ul><li>Six</li><li>Seven</li><li>Eight</li><li>Nine</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>The Sumatran Rat Monkey is the vicious critter that unleashes a zombie outbreak in Braindead (1992). A crate containing the creature is seen in which monster movie by the same director?</h3><ul><li>King Kong (2005)</li><li>The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)</li><li>Cloverfield (2008)</li><li>Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness (2022)</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In Pacific Rim (2013), Becket and Mori fight giant monsters in which jaeger?</h3><ul><li>Solar Prophet</li><li>Coyote Tango</li><li>Gipsy Danger</li><li>Puma Real</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>At the climax of The Beast from 20,000 Fathoms (1953), how does Dr Nesbit get high enough to shoot the Beast’s eye?</h3><ul><li>Rollercoaster</li><li>Helicopter</li><li>Riding a Jeep off a cliff</li><li>Hot air balloon</li></ul></section>

It’s over to quizmaster extraordinaire Chris Farnell to set this week’s Den of Geek weekly quiz. 12 pop culture questions, every Wednesday at 07:00 ET/12:00 BST. This time: movie monsters!

“Do we have the right to create life?” This is perhaps the oldest question in science fiction, closely followed by “What if that life then went on a killing spree?” and “Maybe that life is 600 feet tall with a massive spikey tail and can breathe lasers?” But science fiction also allows us to ask more important questions, such as, “Who is the real monster? Is it, in fact, Man?”

And the answer is, no, it’s that giant half-cyborg killer octopus that is terrorising downtown Tokyo, please, will somebody stop it?!

You will find many more questions about science fiction, and monsters, in the soon-to-be released The Ultimate Sci-Fi Movie Quiz Book, which contains 1,000 sci-fi movie questions on everything from alien planets to time travel to giant monsters. To celebrate, here are 12 questions to test your knowledge of all things that are objectively much more monstrous than Man.