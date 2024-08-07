The Den of Geek Weekly Quiz! Movie & TV Quizzes

<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>On what US TV quiz show, in which contestants are given answers and respond in the form of questions, did Rosie Perez’s character Gloria appear on in Spike Lee movie White Men Can’t Jump?</h3><ul><li>Jeopardy</li><li>Who Wants to be a Millionaire?</li><li>Cash Cab</li><li>Family Feud</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which two future Marvel movie stars played Brian and Patrick in 2006 British comedy film Starter For Ten, themed around TV quiz show University Challenge?</h3><ul><li>James McAvoy and Benedict Cumberbatch</li><li>Tom Hiddleston and Idris Elba</li><li>Anthony Hopkins and Dominic Cooper</li><li>Paul Bettany and Martin Freeman</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which 1980s US movie family win fictional game show “Pig in a Poke” to go on a European vacation that takes them through London, Paris, Bavaria and Rome?</h3><ul><li>The Griswolds</li><li>The Simpsons</li><li>The Addams</li><li>The McAllisters</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which British actor went from drunkenly hosting a pub quiz in UK sitcom Gavin &amp; Stacey to becoming a host of The Late Late Show in the US?</h3><ul><li>James Corden</li><li>Craig Ferguson</li><li>John Oliver</li><li>Graham Norton</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which The Big Bang Theory cast member was the host of Jeopardy between 2021 and 2023?</h3><ul><li>Mayim Bialik</li><li>Johnny Galecki</li><li>Jim Parsons</li><li>Simon Helberg</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Awkwafina plays a game show genius in 2023 comedy movie Quiz Lady. In which New York borough, mentioned in its title, is Awkwafina's semi-autobiographical sitcom set?</h3><ul><li>Queens</li><li>Brooklyn</li><li>The Bronx</li><li>Manhattan</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Dev Patel, the star of Danny Boyle’s quiz show movie Slumdog Millionaire, released his directorial debut in 2024. What is the film’s simian title?</h3><ul><li>Monkey Man</li><li>Mark of the Gorilla</li><li>12 Monkeys</li><li>Monkey Trouble</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>A child genius wets himself live on TV in fictional quiz show What Do Kids Know? in which 1999 Paul Thomas Anderson film, the title of which features a flowering plant?</h3><ul><li>Magnolia</li><li>Driving Miss Daisy</li><li>The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel</li><li>The Blue Dahlia</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In 2005 UK sitcom The Office, David Brent and Chris Finch’s quiz team name is “The Dead Parrots” in reference to a famous sketch from which other cult British comedy TV show?</h3><ul><li>Monty Python's Flying Circus</li><li>The Goon Show</li><li>The Fast Show</li><li>A Bit of Fry and Laurie</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In which Cole Porter musical movie feat. Frank Sinatra, Bing Crosby and Grace Kelly, did the song "Who Wants to be a Millionaire?" first appear?</h3><ul><li>High Society</li><li>Anything Goes</li><li>Kiss Me, Kate</li><li>Can-Can</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In the Friends episode where Monica and Rachel lose their apartment in a trivia quiz, which 1989 comedy - whose director also made the first Rambo movie - is revealed as Rachel's favorite film?</h3><ul><li>Weekend at Bernie's</li><li>Ghostbusters II</li><li>Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure</li><li>Uncle Buck</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which American actor, born in 1936 and the founder of the Sundance Film Festival, directed the 1994 movie Quiz Show, based on a TV cheating scandal?</h3><ul><li>Robert Redford</li><li>Clint Eastwood</li><li>Gene Hackman</li><li>Jack Nicholson</li></ul></section>

Week four: quizzes that have featured in the movies and on TV. Fingers on buzzers!