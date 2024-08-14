The Den of Geek Weekly Quiz! Movie Time Machines

<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>What sort of car does Marty McFly drive back to the future?</h3><ul><li>DeLorean</li><li>Ford Prefect</li><li>Volkswagen Beetle</li><li>Fiat XI/9</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which of these historical figures do NOT feature in Bill &amp; Ted’s history report?</h3><ul><li>Queen Victoria</li><li>Socrates</li><li>Billy the Kid</li><li>Sigmund Freud</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>La Jetée inspired which time travel movie?</h3><ul><li>12 Monkeys</li><li>The Terminator</li><li>Time Bandits</li><li>Time Cop</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In Hot Tub Time Machine (2010), to what year are the characters transported by the eponymous time machine?</h3><ul><li>1986</li><li>1984</li><li>1985</li><li>1987</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>How many Star Trek movies feature time travel?</h3><ul><li>Four</li><li>One</li><li>Three</li><li>Six</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which 19th century villain must HG Wells attempt to thwart in 1979 movie Time After Time, feat. Malcolm McDowell?</h3><ul><li>Jack the Ripper</li><li>Moriarty</li><li>Sweeney Todd</li><li>John Wilkes Booth</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>What is the name of the time-travelling police force in 1994 Jean-Claude Van Damme movie Timecop?</h3><ul><li>Time Enforcement Commission</li><li>Federal Bureau of Temporal Investigations</li><li>Time Agency</li><li>Agency Against Anachronism</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In Christopher Nolan's Tenet (2020) what do they call the process that reverses entropy?</h3><ul><li>Inversion</li><li>Reversion</li><li>Conversion</li><li>Intropy</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In Source Code (2011) Jake Gyllenhaal's character Colter Stevens is sent back how many minutes before a bomb goes off?</h3><ul><li>Eight</li><li>Four</li><li>Six</li><li>Ten</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>What are the inventors in Primer (2004) trying to do when they accidentally invent time travel?</h3><ul><li>Reduce an object’s weight with electromagnetism</li><li>Invent a computer processor that doesn’t require cooling</li><li>Create a perpetual motion machine</li><li>Reverse-engineer a cold fusion device</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>What is the name of the future crime lord who sends hitmen back in time to be murdered by themselves in Looper (2012)?</h3><ul><li>Rainmaker</li><li>Sun God</li><li>Mr. Big</li><li>Gat Man</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>From what year does The Terminator in the 1984 film of the same name travel back in time?</h3><ul><li>2029</li><li>1997</li><li>2012</li><li>2024</li></ul></section>

The Den of Geek Weekly Quiz (12 original movie & TV questions, every Wednesday at 07:00 ET, 12:00 BST, a bit of fun) is proud to welcome guest quizmaster Chris Farnell. Take it away, Chris.

I’ve come from the future to give you a warning. A warning that soon The Ultimate Sci-Fi

Movie Quiz Book will be available to buy. It will contain over 1,000 sci-fi movie questions

covering everything from alien planets to time travel to killer robots, and if you buy it will you

have a great time!

Unless of course, this plug came on too strong and inadvertently put you off buying it,

causing a time paradox of cataclysmic proportions… Ah.

You’d better answer these 12 time travelling trivia questions while I check for a solution

that doesn’t involve you killing your own grandfather.