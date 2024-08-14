The Den of Geek Weekly Quiz! Movie Time Machines
Do you know your Tenet from your Hot Tub Time Machine?
The Den of Geek Weekly Quiz (12 original movie & TV questions, every Wednesday at 07:00 ET, 12:00 BST, a bit of fun) is proud to welcome guest quizmaster Chris Farnell. Take it away, Chris.
I’ve come from the future to give you a warning. A warning that soon The Ultimate Sci-Fi
Movie Quiz Book will be available to buy. It will contain over 1,000 sci-fi movie questions
covering everything from alien planets to time travel to killer robots, and if you buy it will you
have a great time!
Unless of course, this plug came on too strong and inadvertently put you off buying it,
causing a time paradox of cataclysmic proportions… Ah.
You’d better answer these 12 time travelling trivia questions while I check for a solution
that doesn’t involve you killing your own grandfather.
The Ultimate Sci-Fi Movie Quiz Book is published on September 26.