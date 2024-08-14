The Den of Geek Weekly Quiz! Movie Time Machines

Do you know your Tenet from your Hot Tub Time Machine?

By Chris Farnell | | | Comments count:0

The Den of Geek Weekly Quiz (12 original movie & TV questions, every Wednesday at 07:00 ET, 12:00 BST, a bit of fun) is proud to welcome guest quizmaster Chris Farnell. Take it away, Chris.

I’ve come from the future to give you a warning. A warning that soon The Ultimate Sci-Fi
Movie Quiz Book will be available to buy. It will contain over 1,000 sci-fi movie questions
covering everything from alien planets to time travel to killer robots, and if you buy it will you
have a great time!

Unless of course, this plug came on too strong and inadvertently put you off buying it,
causing a time paradox of cataclysmic proportions… Ah.

You’d better answer these 12 time travelling trivia questions while I check for a solution
that doesn’t involve you killing your own grandfather.

Ad

Ad – content continues below

The Ultimate Sci-Fi Movie Quiz Book is published on September 26.

Ad

|

Comment:

Comments count:0
Tags: Quiz
Chris Farnell

Written by

Chris Farnell

Chris Farnell is a freelance writer and the author of a novel, an anthology, a Doctor Who themed joke book and some supplementary RPG material. He…

Read more from Chris Farnell