The Den of Geek Weekly Quiz! Movie Time Machines

What sort of car does Marty McFly drive back to the future? DeLorean

Ford Prefect

Volkswagen Beetle

Fiat XI/9 Which of these historical figures do NOT feature in Bill & Ted’s history report? Queen Victoria

Socrates

Billy the Kid

Sigmund Freud La Jetée inspired which time travel movie? 12 Monkeys

The Terminator

Time Bandits

Time Cop In Hot Tub Time Machine (2010), to what year are the characters transported by the eponymous time machine? 1986

1984

1985

1987 How many Star Trek movies feature time travel? Four

One

Three

Six Which 19th century villain must HG Wells attempt to thwart in 1979 movie Time After Time, feat. Malcolm McDowell? Jack the Ripper

Moriarty

Sweeney Todd

John Wilkes Booth What is the name of the time-travelling police force in 1994 Jean-Claude Van Damme movie Timecop? Time Enforcement Commission

Federal Bureau of Temporal Investigations

Time Agency

Agency Against Anachronism In Christopher Nolan's Tenet (2020) what do they call the process that reverses entropy? Inversion

Reversion

Conversion

Intropy In Source Code (2011) Jake Gyllenhaal's character Colter Stevens is sent back how many minutes before a bomb goes off? Eight

Four

Six

Ten What are the inventors in Primer (2004) trying to do when they accidentally invent time travel? Reduce an object’s weight with electromagnetism

Invent a computer processor that doesn’t require cooling

Create a perpetual motion machine

Reverse-engineer a cold fusion device What is the name of the future crime lord who sends hitmen back in time to be murdered by themselves in Looper (2012)? Rainmaker

Sun God

Mr. Big

Gat Man From what year does The Terminator in the 1984 film of the same name travel back in time? 2029

1997

2012

2024

