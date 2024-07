The Den of Geek Weekly Quiz! Movie & TV Dogs

The ‘autobiography’ of female brindle Cairn Terrier Terry was titled I, Toto and told the story of her role in which classic 1939 movie? The Wizard of Oz

Gone With the Wind

Mr. Smith Goes to Washington

Stagecoach Downgraded in 2006 to a dwarf planet, what is the name of the animated Disney dog owned by Mickey Mouse? Pluto

Ceres

Makemake

Eris Eddie from US sitcom Frasier was a wire-haired Jack Russell Terrier who shared his real name with which species, also the state mammal of Maine, USA? Moose

Beaver

Buffalo

Coyote Which of these members of the family Canidae was the only non-dog to have been nominated for the Palm Dog award at Cannes Film Festival? The Talking Fox from Antichrist (2009)

The Dingo from A Cry in the Dark (1988)

Akela the wolf in The Jungle Book live-action remake (2016)

Fantastic Mr Fox in Fantastic Mr Fox (2009) Also featured in a 50th anniversary UK ad campaign for Dulux paints in 2011, what was the title of the theme song used in 1979 - 1985 Canadian TV series The Littlest Hobo? Maybe Tomorrow

Secret of the Silent Hills

Linus and Lucy

Hound Dog K9, the robotic dog from classic-era Doctor Who, had a powerful laser weapon that emerged from which part of his body? Nose

Tail

Paws

Anus In 2023 R-rated comedy movie Strays, which actor with the real name Eric Marlon Bishop but sharing a stage surname with an animal in the canid family, provides the voice of Bug? Jamie Foxx

Michael J. Fox

Megan Fox

Scott Wolf Walton Goggins’ character adopts a dog he names “Dogmeat” in which recent video game adaptation? Fallout

The Last of Us

Borderlands

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City The corgi belonging to Captain Raymond Holt in sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine shares its name with which popular cheese, also the name of a famous gorge in South-West England? Cheddar

Brie

Mozzarella

Parmesan In the Harry Potter movies, Sirius Black could transform into a large black dog named Padfoot. Which actor, who describes his performance in the films as “mediocre”, played Sirius? Gary Oldman

David Thewlis

Timothy Spall

Jim Broadbent The Life of Larry, and Larry & Steve were two short animated films made by Seth Macfarlane about a man and his intellectual talking dog. Which long-running US series did they eventually become? Family Guy

American Dad

The Cleveland Show

The Simpsons Sharing its name with a brand of gaming headphones and an artificial turf producer, what is the name of the dog in US cartoon The Jetsons? Astro

Razer

Logitech

Corsair How many dogs, also the same number of bones in the human skull, played the titular Labrador Retriever Marley in 2008 weepie Marley & Me? 22

15

2

54 Which famous US actor starred alongside a drooly French Mastiff in a 1989 comedy, a slinky toy dog in an animated franchise, and an Irish Terrier Cross in a 2021 post-apocalyptic drama? Tom Hanks

Owen Wilson

Harrison Ford

Will Smith Pixar filmmaker Bob Peterson voices Roz in Monsters Inc., Mr Ray in Finding Nemo, and enthusiastic golden retriever Dug in which of the studio’s beloved movies? Up

Toy Story

Finding Nemo

The Incredibles

Week one: movie and TV dogs. Go, boy, fetch.