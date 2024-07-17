The Den of Geek Weekly Quiz! Movie & TV Dogs

<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>The ‘autobiography’ of female brindle Cairn Terrier Terry was titled I, Toto and told the story of her role in which classic 1939 movie?</h3><ul><li>The Wizard of Oz</li><li>Gone With the Wind</li><li>Mr. Smith Goes to Washington</li><li>Stagecoach</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Downgraded in 2006 to a dwarf planet, what is the name of the animated Disney dog owned by Mickey Mouse?</h3><ul><li>Pluto</li><li>Ceres</li><li>Makemake</li><li>Eris</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Eddie from US sitcom Frasier was a wire-haired Jack Russell Terrier who shared his real name with which species, also the state mammal of Maine, USA?</h3><ul><li>Moose</li><li>Beaver</li><li>Buffalo</li><li>Coyote</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which of these members of the family Canidae was the only non-dog to have been nominated for the Palm Dog award at Cannes Film Festival?</h3><ul><li>The Talking Fox from Antichrist (2009)</li><li>The Dingo from A Cry in the Dark (1988) </li><li>Akela the wolf in The Jungle Book live-action remake (2016)</li><li>Fantastic Mr Fox in Fantastic Mr Fox (2009)</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Also featured in a 50th anniversary UK ad campaign for Dulux paints in 2011, what was the title of the theme song used in 1979 - 1985 Canadian TV series The Littlest Hobo?</h3><ul><li>Maybe Tomorrow</li><li>Secret of the Silent Hills</li><li>Linus and Lucy</li><li>Hound Dog</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>K9, the robotic dog from classic-era Doctor Who, had a powerful laser weapon that emerged from which part of his body?</h3><ul><li>Nose</li><li>Tail</li><li>Paws</li><li>Anus</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In 2023 R-rated comedy movie Strays, which actor with the real name Eric Marlon Bishop but sharing a stage surname with an animal in the canid family, provides the voice of Bug?</h3><ul><li>Jamie Foxx</li><li>Michael J. Fox</li><li>Megan Fox</li><li>Scott Wolf</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Walton Goggins’ character adopts a dog he names “Dogmeat” in which recent video game adaptation?</h3><ul><li>Fallout</li><li>The Last of Us</li><li>Borderlands</li><li>Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>The corgi belonging to Captain Raymond Holt in sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine shares its name with which popular cheese, also the name of a famous gorge in South-West England?</h3><ul><li>Cheddar</li><li>Brie</li><li>Mozzarella</li><li>Parmesan</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In the Harry Potter movies, Sirius Black could transform into a large black dog named Padfoot. Which actor, who describes his performance in the films as “mediocre”, played Sirius?</h3><ul><li>Gary Oldman</li><li>David Thewlis</li><li>Timothy Spall</li><li>Jim Broadbent</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>The Life of Larry, and Larry &amp; Steve were two short animated films made by Seth Macfarlane about a man and his intellectual talking dog. Which long-running US series did they eventually become?</h3><ul><li>Family Guy</li><li>American Dad</li><li>The Cleveland Show</li><li>The Simpsons</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Sharing its name with a brand of gaming headphones and an artificial turf producer, what is the name of the dog in US cartoon The Jetsons?</h3><ul><li>Astro</li><li>Razer</li><li>Logitech</li><li>Corsair</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>How many dogs, also the same number of bones in the human skull, played the titular Labrador Retriever Marley in 2008 weepie Marley &amp; Me?</h3><ul><li>22</li><li>15</li><li>2</li><li>54</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which famous US actor starred alongside a drooly French Mastiff in a 1989 comedy, a slinky toy dog in an animated franchise, and an Irish Terrier Cross in a 2021 post-apocalyptic drama?</h3><ul><li>Tom Hanks</li><li>Owen Wilson</li><li>Harrison Ford</li><li>Will Smith</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Pixar filmmaker Bob Peterson voices Roz in Monsters Inc., Mr Ray in Finding Nemo, and enthusiastic golden retriever Dug in which of the studio’s beloved movies?</h3><ul><li>Up</li><li>Toy Story</li><li>Finding Nemo</li><li>The Incredibles</li></ul></section>

