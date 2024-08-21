The Den of Geek Weekly Quiz! Movie Spaceships

<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which of these characters has NOT appeared as a captain of the USS Enterprise in the cinematically released Star Trek movies?</h3><ul><li>Captain Garrett</li><li>Captain Picard</li><li>Captain Harriman</li><li>Captain Pike</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Han Solo claims the Millennium Falcon can do the Kessel Run in under how many parsecs?</h3><ul><li>14</li><li>9</li><li>12</li><li>19</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In Pandorum (2009), crewmembers awaken from cryosleep to find their colony ship is…</h3><ul><li>At the bottom of an ocean</li><li>Marooned in deep space</li><li>In hell</li><li>A simulation</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In Wall-E (2008) the survivors of humanity live aboard a vast space cruise ship called The Axiom. What is an axiom?</h3><ul><li>A statement accepted without question</li><li>Something from a different time</li><li>A model of perfection</li><li>A typical example of something</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In the movie Starship Troopers (1997) the troop transport Rodger Young was named after an infantryman who died in which war?</h3><ul><li>World War II</li><li>World War I</li><li>American Civil War</li><li>American War of Independence</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>The spaceship Nostromo that picks up an unwelcome hitchhiker in Alien (1979) is named after a novel by which writer?</h3><ul><li>Joseph Conrad</li><li>Henry Fielding</li><li>H.P. Lovecraft</li><li>Herman Melville</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In Passengers (2016), what's the name of the colony ship where Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence’s characters wake up early from their long nap?</h3><ul><li>Avalon</li><li>Camelot</li><li>Eldorado</li><li>Elysium</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>The spaceships Endurance in Interstellar (2013), Discovery in 2001: A Space Odyssey, Hermes in The Martian (2015) and Europa One in Europa Report (2013) all have which thing in common?</h3><ul><li>Centrifugal Gravity</li><li>Hypersleep</li><li>Never leave the solar system</li><li>Faster-than-light travel</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which of these spaceships is intact at the end of their film?</h3><ul><li>The United Planets Cruiser C-57D – Forbidden Planet (1956)</li><li>Icarus II – Sunshine (2007)</li><li>Lewis & Clark – Event Horizon (1997)</li><li>Dark Star – Dark Star (1974)</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In Treasure Planet (2002), the adventurer set sail through space on which spaceship?</h3><ul><li>The Legacy</li><li>The Hispaniola</li><li>The Walrus</li><li>The Revenger</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which space shuttle appears in the movie, Gravity (2013)?</h3><ul><li>Explorer</li><li>Enterprise</li><li>Endeavour</li><li>Atlantis</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>What is the name of the TV spaceship made real in Galaxy Quest (1999)?</h3><ul><li>Protector</li><li>Intrepid</li><li>Callister</li><li>Cruiser</li></ul></section>

Guest quizmaster Chris Farnell is back with more fiendish sci-fi movie questions for this week’s Den of Geek Quiz, which lands every Wednesday at 07:00 ET, 12:00 BST. Over to you, Chris.

We are all drawn to the science-fiction genre for different reasons. The philosophical questions about the nature of existence, the cutting satire on our current society and its insightful predictions about where it might lead us next, the increasingly relevant discussions of the role technology plays in our lives.

But mainly, it’s spaceships. Little spaceships that go “Pew! Pew!”, massive city sized spaceships, rockets, flying saucers, we’re not fussy. The point is: SPACESHIPS.

To celebrate the imminent release of The Ultimate Sci-Fi Movie Quiz Book, which contains 1,000 sci-fi movie questions on everything from alien planets to time travel to killer robots, here are 12 questions to test your knowledge of the only vehicles anybody should really care about…