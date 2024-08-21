The Den of Geek Weekly Quiz! Movie Spaceships
Do you know your Nostromo from your Discovery One? Take our sci-fi movie spaceship quiz to find out.
Guest quizmaster Chris Farnell is back with more fiendish sci-fi movie questions for this week’s Den of Geek Quiz, which lands every Wednesday at 07:00 ET, 12:00 BST. Over to you, Chris.
We are all drawn to the science-fiction genre for different reasons. The philosophical questions about the nature of existence, the cutting satire on our current society and its insightful predictions about where it might lead us next, the increasingly relevant discussions of the role technology plays in our lives.
But mainly, it’s spaceships. Little spaceships that go “Pew! Pew!”, massive city sized spaceships, rockets, flying saucers, we’re not fussy. The point is: SPACESHIPS.
To celebrate the imminent release of The Ultimate Sci-Fi Movie Quiz Book, which contains 1,000 sci-fi movie questions on everything from alien planets to time travel to killer robots, here are 12 questions to test your knowledge of the only vehicles anybody should really care about…
The Ultimate Sci-Fi Movie Quiz Book is published by Studio Press on September 26.