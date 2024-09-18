The Den of Geek Weekly Quiz! Movie & TV Music

<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>According to the Guinness Book of World Records, which movie song is the best-selling single of all time?</h3><ul><li>White Christmas by Bing Crosby</li><li>(Everything I Do) I Do It For You by Bryan Adams</li><li>I Will Always Love You by Whitney Houston</li><li>You’re the One That I Want by John Travolta and Olivia Newton John</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>“Laura’s Theme” by Angelo Badalamenti features on the soundtrack of which US TV show?</h3><ul><li>Twin Peaks</li><li>Battlestar Galactica</li><li>Little House on the Prairie</li><li>Invitation to Love</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Four animated Disney movies won the Oscar for Best Original Score between 1990 and 1995. Which of these movies did NOT win it?</h3><ul><li>Pocahontas</li><li>The Little Mermaid</li><li>Beauty and the Beast</li><li>Aladdin </li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Before he was in rock band Led Zeppelin, Jimmy Page was a session guitarist who played on which Bond movie theme song?</h3><ul><li>Goldfinger</li><li>Diamonds are Forever</li><li>Moonraker</li><li>Goldeneye</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Why was Nino Rota’s Oscar nomination for The Godfather as Best Original Score in 1972 revoked?</h3><ul><li>He’d already used it for a previous movie</li><li>He stole it from a pizza ad</li><li>There is no score on The Godfather </li><li>It turned out to be the Sicilian national anthem</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>What song, which appears on the second best-selling movie soundtrack album of all time, is recommended to help first aiders time their compressions during resuscitation?</h3><ul><li>Stayin’ Alive - Saturday Night Fever</li><li>My Heart Will Go On - Titanic</li><li>(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life - Dirty Dancing</li><li>I Will Always Love You - The Bodyguard</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Composer of the scores for Schindler's List (1993), Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone (2001), among others, which individual has received the second-most Oscar nominations ever?</h3><ul><li>John Williams</li><li>John Barry </li><li>Hans Zimmer</li><li>Ennio Morricone</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which British TV drama uses Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds’ “Red Right Hand” as its main theme song?</h3><ul><li>Peaky Blinders</li><li>Downton Abbey</li><li>Slow Horses</li><li>Baby Reindeer</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>It’s a banging movie song, and the title of a 1985 Brat Pack film, but what actually IS St Elmo’s Fire?</h3><ul><li>A luminous electrical discharge that emanates from objects elevated above the Earth’s surface</li><li>A sexually transmitted disease</li><li>A ninth circle of hell punishment for sinners, as featured in Dante's "Inferno"</li><li>The failed follow-up to hit toy "Tickle Me Elmo"</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Before Danny Elfman composed scores for Tim Burton movies, he was in which band?</h3><ul><li>Oingo Boingo</li><li>Pop Will Eat Itself</li><li>Radiohead</li><li>Nine Inch Nails</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>A different artist sings Tom Waits’ “Way Down in the Hole” in each of the five seasons of which acclaimed US TV drama?</h3><ul><li>The Wire</li><li>Breaking Bad</li><li>Boardwalk Empire</li><li>The Walking Dead</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is the only composer to have scored live-action Batman films for two different directors (Christopher Nolan and Zack Snyder)?</h3><ul><li>Hans Zimmer</li><li>Danny Elfman</li><li>Michael Giacchino</li><li>Elliot Goldenthal</li></ul></section>

Music, movies and TV go together like ramma-lamma-lamma-ka-dingity-da-dinga-dong. Together forever like shoo-wop-sha-whada-whadda-yippidy boom-da-boom. Chang-chang, changity-chang-shoo-bop.

At least, that’s how I’ve always seen it.

This edition of the The Den of Geek Weekly Quiz (every Wednesday at 7am ET, or 12pm BST) is celebrating screen music and songs by asking questions like: who put the bomp in the bomp bomp bomp? Who put the ram in the rama lama ding dong? Who put the bop in the bop shoo bop shoo bop? And finally, who put the dip in the dip da dip da dip?* Get all those right, and you can call yourself a quiz maestro. Test your knowledge of movie and TV songs and scores with our 12-question quiz above, and let us know how you got on below.

*Not actual quizplay.