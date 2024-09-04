The Den of Geek Weekly Quiz! Movie Planets
Do you know your Tatooine from your Pandora? Try our 12-question sci-fi movie planets quiz.
Quizmaster Chris Farnell is back with his final (for now) guest appearance in the Den of Geek Weekly Quiz slot. Show him what you know about sci-fi movie planets, and share your successes and failures below. Over to you, Chris.
We love alien planets. Ocean planets, jungle planets, forbidden planets, planets that are exactly like our own except everyone is a 1940s gangster… Alien planets are an opportunity to see our own world from a different angle, to depict a world completely different from the one we know, and to test our assumptions. Sometimes they’re just a pile of wet rocks that is home to one (1) perfectly evolved predatory lifeform, and sometimes, on the really, really bad days, they simply explode. Above all though, the appeal of these planets is that they offer us a chance to voyage into the unknown. The question is – just how unknown?
To celebrate the imminent release of The Ultimate Sci-Fi Movie Quiz Book, which
contains 1,000 sci-fi movie questions on everything from alien planets to time travel to killer
robots, here are 12 questions to test your knowledge of where no one has gone before…
The Ultimate Sci-Fi Movie Quiz Book is published on September 26. Win copies at the Edge-Lit 10 pub quiz in Derby on September 7.