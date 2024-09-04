The Den of Geek Weekly Quiz! Movie Planets

<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which of these titular movie planets is in our solar system?</h3><ul><li>Planet of the Apes (1968)</li><li>Treasure Planet (2002)</li><li>Solaris (1972)</li><li>The Forbidden Planet (1956)</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which planet does the Death Star destroy in Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope?</h3><ul><li>Alderaan</li><li>Tatooine</li><li>Yavin</li><li>Hoth</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>According to the John Carpenter movie, which of these planets has ghosts?</h3><ul><li>Mars</li><li>Venus</li><li>Jupiter</li><li>Saturn</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which of these planets has not been completely destroyed?</h3><ul><li>Miranda (Serenity, 2005)</li><li>Krypton (Superman, 1978)</li><li>Earth (The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, 2005)</li><li>Vulcan (Star Trek, 2009)</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In Pitch Black (2000), when do the predatory aliens attack?</h3><ul><li>During a solar eclipse</li><li>At night</li><li>During a volcanic eruption</li><li>During winter</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>What is the name of the musical planet in The Marvels?</h3><ul><li>Aladna</li><li>Hala</li><li>Aakon</li><li>Sakaar</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy (2005), where is the best place to get a bespoke planet made?</h3><ul><li>Magrathea</li><li>Betelgeuse VII</li><li>Vogsphere</li><li>Damogran</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In The Martian (2015), Mark Watney is able to survive on Mars because he is what kind of scientist?</h3><ul><li>Botanist</li><li>Astrophysicist</li><li>Chemist</li><li>Geologist</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which of these non-Star Wars worlds would Anakin Skywalker like the most?</h3><ul><li>Pandora (Avatar)</li><li>Arrakis (Dune)</li><li>Unnamed Planet (Stargate)</li><li>Pandora (Borderlands)</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which world did the crew of the Nostromo find an alien on?</h3><ul><li>LV-426</li><li>LV-042</li><li>LV-420</li><li>LV-246</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which of these space adventurers do we see set foot on the most planetary bodies (excluding Earth) in one movie?</h3><ul><li>Mal Reynolds in Serenity (2005)</li><li>Han Solo in Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope (1977)</li><li>Peter Quill in Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)</li><li>Roy McBride in Ad Astra (2019)</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>When was the first screen adaptation of Stanislaw Lem's novel Solaris released?</h3><ul><li>1968</li><li>1972</li><li>1988</li><li>2002</li></ul></section>

Quizmaster Chris Farnell is back with his final (for now) guest appearance in the Den of Geek Weekly Quiz slot. Show him what you know about sci-fi movie planets, and share your successes and failures below. Over to you, Chris.

We love alien planets. Ocean planets, jungle planets, forbidden planets, planets that are exactly like our own except everyone is a 1940s gangster… Alien planets are an opportunity to see our own world from a different angle, to depict a world completely different from the one we know, and to test our assumptions. Sometimes they’re just a pile of wet rocks that is home to one (1) perfectly evolved predatory lifeform, and sometimes, on the really, really bad days, they simply explode. Above all though, the appeal of these planets is that they offer us a chance to voyage into the unknown. The question is – just how unknown?

