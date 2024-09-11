The Den of Geek Weekly Quiz! Movie & TV Killers
Know your John Doe from your American Psycho? Take our 12-question screen killers quiz and find out...
What kind of mind seeks to extinguish life? Moreover, what kind of mind seeks to watch movies and TV shows about the kind of minds that seek to extinguish life? We’re all sick little puppies is the answer. Horror fans, crime fans, true crime fans… everybody is begrimed. So let’s cleanse our souls by doing something wholesome: a quiz. What could be nicer than clicking on answers a,b,c, or d and racking our memory to pull up the name of the actor who played Pennywise the clown in the 1990 TV movie of Stephen King‘s It*?
Every Wednesday at 7am EST and 12pm BST, please enjoy 12 original questions written by a human and not an AI, for you to test yourself against. See how you go and share your results below. In the future, who knows, you may be top of the Den of Geek leaderboard and the winner of a cuddly toy.
*It was Tim Curry. That’s not one of the questions above.