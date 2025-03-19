Snow White Review: Rachel Zegler Is Great, The Movie Is Not

That voice is also on frequent display in songs old and new, as Snow White (2025) seeks to both evoke intense corporate nostalgia for a film made in a very different time and place while also infusing the material with a bit of that modern Broadway formula and sound, which has been a winner in more recent Disney animated films like Frozen and Moana. The studio even enlisted the slick songwriters of Dear Evan Hansen and The Greatest Showman, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, to provide the new tunes while beefing up what was a fairly rudimentary story in the 1937 original.

Thus in the new Snow White, we are introduced not only to Snow White as a child (here named after the blizzard she was born in), but also her loving mother and father who raise Snow to be kind. It’s Disney idyllic until her mother passes away due to some unexplained illness, paving the way for papa to be dazzled by an enchantress from a foreign land who soon enough becomes his Evil Queen (Gal Gadot). Quickly the familiar mechanics and copyrighted iconography fall into place. The good king is disposed of and the Evil Queen condemns Snow White to servitude while obsessing over her mirror, mirror on the wall. She demands to know daily who is the fairest of them all. When the answer eventually displeases her, a stepdaughter is sentenced to death, yet ends up instead living with seven magical dwarfs (though that term is never used): the eerily digital Doc, Happy, Grumpy, Dopey, etc.

There are fresh elements as well. For instance, instead of being rescued by a prince she never seriously met, this Snow White has a flirtation with a vaguely roguish captain in rebellion against the Evil Queen, Jonathan (Andrew Burlap). John and his merry band of men and women also serve as the source for many of the new songs in a movie which works overtime to introduce audiences to a more proactive princess—even as she still must be contractually saved by a kiss.

It’s a story as old as time, and in spite of its Germanic roots it’s as entrenched in American culture as apple pie and Mickey Mouse. Which might be one reason, among many, that the more hideous corners of online life in the U.S. have turned the Snow White remake into a culture war football. Ever since Zegler was cast as the princess several years ago, the same exploiters of perpetual online misery that made Star Wars fandom exhausting, and YouTube film criticism drenched in an endless loop of hate and misogyny, have set their clickbaiting sights on this film.

It’s proven an easy target, but not for the reasons they might insist on. With a magnetic screen presence and magnificent soprano, Zegler already proved she’s a star in the making by anchoring along with Ariana DeBose the best film musical of the last decade, and similarly serenading into respectability what on paper seemed a dubious Hunger Games prequel via her Appalachian lilt.

She can quite easily do justice to Frank Churchill and Larry Morey’s simple but angelic songs from ‘37, as well as Pasek and Paul’s more forgettable additions. At times, Zegler seems to even channel a little of that ‘30s starlet spunk in the old standards, injecting a touch of Ginger Rogers tap to “Whistle While You Work.” So yes, she handles the ingenue role just fine, but in a film like this that’s a semi-thankless task. This is real Broadway level talent being asked to do little better than greet theme park guests at home via their Disney+ subscriptions.