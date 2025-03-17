The Threesome Review: Zoey Deutch Rom-Com Delights in the Morning After

Ahead of a SXSW screening for Chad Hartigan’s The Threesome, the director of the film came out to address a theater audibly ready to imbibe in the frothiness of a rom-com with a three-way hook-up. This is not unusual for a film festival, of course. Filmmakers are often on hand to discuss their work. Nonetheless, given that this particular theater was also one which served food and drink, burger and beers, Hartigan had a unique pro-tip for his film: finish the finger food early, because the eponymous threesome in the movie arrives shockingly fast. When that comes, no one will want to hear you scarfing down french fries during sexy times.

It was sage advice for obvious reasons, but it also in retrospect hinted that Hartigan, screenwriter Ethan Ogilby, and the film’s three stars had more on their minds than sex comedy hijinks. That is still a major element of The Threesome, too, when Zoey Deutch’s cool-girl Olivia convinces a BFF who carries a not-so-secret flame for her, Connor (Jonah Hauer-King), and a sweet young thing hanging out at their restaurant, Jenny (Ruby Cruz), to join her in bed at the same time. However, this night of surprise foreplay and faint naughtiness—at least for two of the parties who behave like kids just asked to spend seven minutes of heaven—is only the opening salvo. It is the inciting incident; the action which sets the real story in motion.

For most assuredly, it is a rare morning (and/or several weeks) after when three people discover that two of them are now pregnant. And apparently from the same night.

This setup also invites a certain interpretation when reduced to a logline, one which Olivia, Connor, and Jenny are only too acutely aware of. There are laughs to be had, but pain too. Much of the first third of the film positions Deutch and Hauer-King’s two-thirds of the triangle as those friends who still play will-they-or-won’t-they past the point of it being cute. Suddenly at around 30, life’s happened, and it’s a lot harder for Olivia to just shrug off the fact that if she goes along with building a family with Connor, he’ll always be “the dude,” and she’ll always be the one who settled for the guy who impregnated two women and now has a quasi-second family. To the outside world, or a less empathetic film, she could be the punchline.