The Den of Geek Weekly Quiz! Movie & TV Sports

The Olympics are here and so is the Den of Geek Weekly Quiz. On your marks, set, go!

By Louisa Mellor |

Wednesdays. The post-lunch slump of any working week. They’re too far from the weekend to taste the promised freedom, and too far from Mondays to kid yourself that a fresh start is still possible. What you need on Wednesdays, every Wednesday, at 12 o’clock BST and 7 o’clock ET, is a bit of distraction and a pat on the back. You need The Den of Geek Weekly Quiz.

12 original movie, TV and geeky questions, on a chosen theme, once a week, every week. Join us to test your trivia knowledge, have a bit of fun, compare results, let us know what you think (Too easy? Too long? Not enough questions about Police Academy?) and – when we eventually get leaderboards sorted – make others gasp at your trivia mastery. There may even be prizes in the pipeline…

Week three: seeing as the Olympics are here: sports in movies and TV shows. Ready, set, go!

