The Den of Geek Weekly Quiz! Movie & TV Sports

What popular retro toy, now with its own Dreamworks animated movie franchise, topped the Geller Cup touch football trophy in Friends? Troll Doll

My Little Pony

Transformers

GI Joe Madonna played 'All the Way' Mae Mordabito in which 1990s US sports movie? A League of Their Own

Jerry Maguire

Happy Gilmore

Cool Runnings FX American sports documentary series Welcome to Wrexham, following Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny’s soccer team, is set in which country of the United Kingdom? Wales

Scotland

Northern Ireland

England Reportedly the only breed of dog mentioned in the Bible, what is the team nickname of AFC Richmond in Apple TV+ comedy Ted Lasso? Greyhounds

Huskies

Beagles

Bulldogs The title of which US sports TV drama was followed by the subtitle “A Town, a Team and a Dream” in the 1990 non-fiction book on which it was based? Friday Night Lights

One Tree Hill

Eastbound & Down

All American 2014 biopic Unbroken, about the life of US Olympic distance runner Louis Zamperini, who survived a plane crash and a PoW camp, was directed by which Hollywood star? Angelina Jolie

Ben Affleck

George Clooney

Jodie Foster What does Will Ferrell’s Ricky Bobby in NASCAR racing comedy movie Talladega Nights name his two sons, in homage to a Chuck Norris character? Walker and Texas Ranger

Colonel and Braddock

Sergeant and Major Phillips

Sherriff and Norris In US sitcom Cheers, which French-derived term was the nickname of Ted Danson’s character Sam Malone during his career as a relief pitcher for the Boston Red Sox? Mayday

Matinee

Millionaire

Menace Which two-time Oscar-winning musician, the video for whose band’s 1992 single “Happiness in Slavery” was initially banned, co-wrote the score for 2024 tennis movie Challengers? Trent Reznor

Clint Mansell

Johnny Greenwood

Danny Elfman Gurinder Chadha’s 2002 British film Bend It Like Beckham starred Parminder Nagra as a talented young soccer player. In which long-running US medical drama did Nagra go on to star? ER

Grey’s Anatomy

House

Nip/Tuck The West Wing’s Alison Janney won a Best Supporting Actress Academy Award for her role in which ice-skating movie? I, Tonya

Blades of Glory

The Cutting Edge

Ice Princess In The Karate Kid spin-off Cobra Kai on Netflix, which of the following is NOT a dojo in the San Fernando Valley? Kreese’s Pieces

Eagle Fang

Miyagi-Do

Topanga

Wednesdays. The post-lunch slump of any working week. They’re too far from the weekend to taste the promised freedom, and too far from Mondays to kid yourself that a fresh start is still possible. What you need on Wednesdays, every Wednesday, at 12 o’clock BST and 7 o’clock ET, is a bit of distraction and a pat on the back. You need The Den of Geek Weekly Quiz.

12 original movie, TV and geeky questions, on a chosen theme, once a week, every week. Join us to test your trivia knowledge, have a bit of fun, compare results, let us know what you think (Too easy? Too long? Not enough questions about Police Academy?) and – when we eventually get leaderboards sorted – make others gasp at your trivia mastery. There may even be prizes in the pipeline…

Week three: seeing as the Olympics are here: sports in movies and TV shows. Ready, set, go!