The Den of Geek Weekly Quiz! Movie & TV Sports

<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>What popular retro&nbsp;toy, now with its own Dreamworks animated movie franchise, topped the Geller Cup touch football trophy in Friends?</h3><ul><li>Troll Doll</li><li>My Little Pony</li><li>Transformers</li><li>GI Joe</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Madonna played 'All the Way' Mae Mordabito in which 1990s US sports movie?</h3><ul><li>A League of Their Own</li><li>Jerry Maguire</li><li>Happy Gilmore</li><li>Cool Runnings</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>FX American sports documentary series Welcome to Wrexham, following Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny’s soccer team, is set in which country of the United Kingdom?</h3><ul><li>Wales</li><li>Scotland</li><li>Northern Ireland</li><li>England</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Reportedly the only breed of dog mentioned in the Bible, what is the team nickname of AFC Richmond in Apple TV+ comedy Ted Lasso?</h3><ul><li>Greyhounds</li><li>Huskies</li><li>Beagles</li><li>Bulldogs</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>The title of which US sports TV drama was followed by the subtitle “A Town, a Team and a Dream” in the 1990 non-fiction book on which it was based?</h3><ul><li>Friday Night Lights</li><li>One Tree Hill</li><li>Eastbound & Down</li><li>All American</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>2014 biopic Unbroken, about the life of US Olympic distance runner Louis Zamperini, who survived a plane crash and a PoW camp, was directed by which Hollywood star?</h3><ul><li>Angelina Jolie</li><li>Ben Affleck</li><li>George Clooney</li><li>Jodie Foster</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>What does Will Ferrell’s Ricky Bobby in NASCAR racing comedy movie Talladega Nights name his two sons, in homage to a Chuck Norris character?</h3><ul><li>Walker and Texas Ranger</li><li>Colonel and Braddock</li><li>Sergeant and Major Phillips</li><li>Sherriff and Norris</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In US sitcom Cheers, which French-derived term was the nickname of Ted Danson’s character Sam Malone during his career as a relief pitcher for the Boston Red Sox?</h3><ul><li>Mayday</li><li>Matinee</li><li>Millionaire</li><li>Menace</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which two-time Oscar-winning musician, the video for whose band’s 1992 single “Happiness in Slavery” was initially banned, co-wrote the score for 2024 tennis movie Challengers?</h3><ul><li>Trent Reznor</li><li>Clint Mansell</li><li>Johnny Greenwood</li><li>Danny Elfman</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Gurinder Chadha’s 2002 British film Bend It Like Beckham starred Parminder Nagra as a talented young soccer player. In which long-running US medical drama did Nagra go on to star?</h3><ul><li>ER</li><li>Grey’s Anatomy</li><li>House</li><li>Nip/Tuck</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>The West Wing’s Alison Janney won a Best Supporting Actress Academy Award for her role in which ice-skating movie?</h3><ul><li>I, Tonya</li><li>Blades of Glory</li><li>The Cutting Edge</li><li>Ice Princess</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In The Karate Kid spin-off Cobra Kai on Netflix, which of the following is NOT a dojo in the San Fernando Valley?</h3><ul><li>Kreese’s Pieces</li><li>Eagle Fang</li><li>Miyagi-Do</li><li>Topanga</li></ul></section>

Wednesdays. The post-lunch slump of any working week. They’re too far from the weekend to taste the promised freedom, and too far from Mondays to kid yourself that a fresh start is still possible. What you need on Wednesdays, every Wednesday, at 12 o’clock BST and 7 o’clock ET, is a bit of distraction and a pat on the back. You need The Den of Geek Weekly Quiz.

12 original movie, TV and geeky questions, on a chosen theme, once a week, every week. Join us to test your trivia knowledge, have a bit of fun, compare results, let us know what you think (Too easy? Too long? Not enough questions about Police Academy?) and – when we eventually get leaderboards sorted – make others gasp at your trivia mastery. There may even be prizes in the pipeline…

Week three: seeing as the Olympics are here: sports in movies and TV shows. Ready, set, go!