The Den of Geek Weekly Quiz! Movie & TV Vacations

<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In Star Trek: TNG episode “Captain’s Holiday”, how does Riker embarrass Picard on 'pleasure planet' Risa?</h3><ul><li>Gets him to buy a souvenir that advertises the Captain’s sexual availability</li><li>Swaps his swimming trunks for a child’s size</li><li>Teaches him a saucy phrase in the local dialect</li><li>Writes “I Heart Riker” on his back in sun lotion</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>What’s the name of the resort in where Jennifer Grey’s character and her family spend the summer in Dirty Dancing (1987)?</h3><ul><li>Kellerman's</li><li>Red Oaks</li><li>Steiner Mountain Resort</li><li>Camp Krusty</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which 16-year-old US actor provided the voice of Erin in 1996 The Simpsons episode “Summer of 4’2”, in which Lisa gets popular while the family are staying at Flanders’ beach house?</h3><ul><li>Christina Ricci</li><li>Kristen Bell</li><li>Zooey Deschanel</li><li>Jessica Simpson</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>On vacation in Santa Cruz in 1986, a little girl encounters her doppelganger in a beachside funhouse and stops speaking in which 2019 horror movie?</h3><ul><li>Us</li><li>Midsommar</li><li>It: Chapter Two</li><li>Saint Maud</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In Doctor Who episode “Midnight”, David Tennant’s Ten takes an ill-fated shuttle tour. Which actor, the star of BBC fantasy Merlin, joined him in the guest cast?</h3><ul><li>Colin Morgan</li><li>Colin Firth</li><li>Colin Salmon</li><li>Colin Baker</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In 2011 Brit TV-spinoff comedy The Inbetweeners Movie, the boys go to Malia in Greece. To which country - also the birthplace of actor Errol Flynn - do they go in The Inbetweeners 2?</h3><ul><li>Australia</li><li>Hawaii</li><li>Bali</li><li>Thailand</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>What is Florence Pugh’s character Dani crowned on a trip to Sweden in Ari Aster’s 2019 film Midsommar?</h3><ul><li>May Queen</li><li>Freya</li><li>The Wheel Goddess</li><li>Lady of the Lake</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which Oscar-winning musician played The Countess in American Horror Story: Hotel?</h3><ul><li>Lady Gaga</li><li>Annie Lennox</li><li>Jennifer Hudson</li><li>Billie Eilish</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>At which tourist spot on the American/Canadian border do Jim and Pam get married in The Office (US)?</h3><ul><li>Niagara Falls</li><li>The Thousand Islands</li><li>Lake Erie</li><li>Birds of Vermont Museum in Burlington</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Mike White, the creator of luxury travel-themed HBO drama The White Lotus, also wrote the screenplay for which Richard Linklater-directed movie?</h3><ul><li>School of Rock</li><li>Slacker</li><li>Bad News Bears</li><li>Hit Man</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>2022 satire Triangle of Sadness starring Woody Harrelson was mostly filmed aboard a superyacht named Christina O, which was formerly owned by which family?</h3><ul><li>The Onassis Family</li><li>The Getty Family</li><li>The Rockefeller Family</li><li>The Kardashian Family</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In the Friends episode “The One at the Beach”, which character pees on Monica after she's stung by a jellyfish? (Unnecessarily, it turns out, because the urine/sting thing is a myth.)</h3><ul><li>Joey</li><li>Bonnie</li><li>Rachel </li><li>Chandler</li></ul></section>

Wednesdays. The post-lunch slump of any working week. They’re too far from the weekend to taste the promised freedom, and too far from Mondays to kid yourself that a fresh start is still possible. What you need on Wednesdays, every Wednesday, at 12 o’clock BST and 7 o’clock ET, is a bit of distraction and a pat on the back. You need The Den of Geek Weekly Quiz.

12 original movie, TV and geeky questions, on a chosen theme, once a week, every week. Join us to test your trivia knowledge, have a bit of fun, compare results, let us know what you think (Too easy? Too long? Not enough questions about Police Academy?) and – when we eventually get leaderboards sorted – make others gasp at your trivia mastery. There may even be prizes in the pipeline…

Week two: movie and TV summer holidays. You can almost smell the sun lotion.