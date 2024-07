The Den of Geek Weekly Quiz! Movie & TV Vacations

In Star Trek: TNG episode “Captain’s Holiday”, how does Riker embarrass Picard on 'pleasure planet' Risa? Gets him to buy a souvenir that advertises the Captain’s sexual availability

Swaps his swimming trunks for a child’s size

Teaches him a saucy phrase in the local dialect

Writes “I Heart Riker” on his back in sun lotion What’s the name of the resort in where Jennifer Grey’s character and her family spend the summer in Dirty Dancing (1987)? Kellerman's

Red Oaks

Steiner Mountain Resort

Camp Krusty Which 16-year-old US actor provided the voice of Erin in 1996 The Simpsons episode “Summer of 4’2”, in which Lisa gets popular while the family are staying at Flanders’ beach house? Christina Ricci

Kristen Bell

Zooey Deschanel

Jessica Simpson On vacation in Santa Cruz in 1986, a little girl encounters her doppelganger in a beachside funhouse and stops speaking in which 2019 horror movie? Us

Midsommar

It: Chapter Two

Saint Maud In Doctor Who episode “Midnight”, David Tennant’s Ten takes an ill-fated shuttle tour. Which actor, the star of BBC fantasy Merlin, joined him in the guest cast? Colin Morgan

Colin Firth

Colin Salmon

Colin Baker In 2011 Brit TV-spinoff comedy The Inbetweeners Movie, the boys go to Malia in Greece. To which country - also the birthplace of actor Errol Flynn - do they go in The Inbetweeners 2? Australia

Hawaii

Bali

Thailand What is Florence Pugh’s character Dani crowned on a trip to Sweden in Ari Aster’s 2019 film Midsommar? May Queen

Freya

The Wheel Goddess

Lady of the Lake Which Oscar-winning musician played The Countess in American Horror Story: Hotel? Lady Gaga

Annie Lennox

Jennifer Hudson

Billie Eilish At which tourist spot on the American/Canadian border do Jim and Pam get married in The Office (US)? Niagara Falls

The Thousand Islands

Lake Erie

Birds of Vermont Museum in Burlington Mike White, the creator of luxury travel-themed HBO drama The White Lotus, also wrote the screenplay for which Richard Linklater-directed movie? School of Rock

Slacker

Bad News Bears

Hit Man 2022 satire Triangle of Sadness starring Woody Harrelson was mostly filmed aboard a superyacht named Christina O, which was formerly owned by which family? The Onassis Family

The Getty Family

The Rockefeller Family

The Kardashian Family In the Friends episode “The One at the Beach”, which character pees on Monica after she's stung by a jellyfish? (Unnecessarily, it turns out, because the urine/sting thing is a myth.) Joey

Bonnie

Rachel

Chandler

