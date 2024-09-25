The Den of Geek Weekly Quiz! Comic Book Movie & TV Villains
Do you know your Marvel and DC movie baddies? Let's go.
Villains! Living in their secret lairs, cooking up evil schemes and generally making a nuisance of themselves… What would comic book movies & TV be without them? They’d be much shorter, for one. And a great deal more dull. Watching Thor and Hulk do the weekly shop uninterrupted by the need to repel alien invaders, and seeing Spidey do his homework and help his aunt out around the apartment would get old pretty quickly.
The bad guys are where the peril comes from. Introduce some peril into your day by taking our 12-question quiz all about movie and TV (but mostly movie) villains in the latest entry in the The Den of Geek Weekly Quiz series – every Wednesday at 07:00 ET and 12:00 BST. We actually think this one’s kind of… easy? Share your results below.