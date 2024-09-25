The Den of Geek Weekly Quiz! Comic Book Movie & TV Villains

<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In HBO miniseries The Penguin, what is the name of Colin Farrell’s character?</h3><ul><li>Oz Cobb</li><li>Oswald Chesterfield Cobblepot</li><li>Mr. Boniface</li><li>Ozzie Cosbourne</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which of these is NOT one of the Infinity Stones, as collected by Avengers villain Thanos to bedazzle his Infinity Gauntlet?</h3><ul><li>Dream</li><li>Reality</li><li>Time</li><li>Soul</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which 2022 comic book movie was labelled by critics “ludicrously pointless”, “a heartbreaking work of staggering idiocy” and “a monstrous union of bottom of the barrel intellectual property and fiscal year planning”?</h3><ul><li>Morbius</li><li>The Batman</li><li>Black Adam</li><li>Thor: Love and Thunder</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>British actor Nicholas Hoult played Beast in the X-Men franchise. Which famous comic book villain is he due to play in 2025?</h3><ul><li>Lex Luthor</li><li>Galactus</li><li>Samuel Sterns aka The Leader</li><li>Bob Reynolds aka The Sentry/The Void</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In The Avengers (2012), and later in his spinoff TV show, Loki of Asgard was burdened with what?</h3><ul><li>Glorious Purpose</li><li>Crippling Insecurity</li><li>A Really Heavy Helmet</li><li>Daddy Issues</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>What was the first R-rated movie to gross over $1 billion at the box office worldwide?</h3><ul><li>Joker</li><li>Deadpool</li><li>Deadpool & Wolverine</li><li>The Matrix</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Zoë Kravitz plays Selina Kyle aka Catwoman in The Batman (2022). What is the name of Kravitz’ directorial debut 2024 movie, set on a tech billionaire’s private island?</h3><ul><li>Blink Twice</li><li>Promising Young Woman</li><li>Woman of the Hour</li><li>Rare Beasts</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Dr. Otto Octavius, or Spider-Man's Doc Ock, has six arms and two legs, like an octopus. But to really be worthy of the name, what else should he have?</h3><ul><li>Nine brains & three hearts</li><li>19 brains & two hearts</li><li>Eight eyes</li><li>13 legs and a creepy little beak</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which actor, whose name partly translates to ‘Servant of Thor’, played Poison Ivy in 1997 Joel Schumacher film Batman &amp; Robin?</h3><ul><li>Uma Thurman</li><li>Thora Birch</li><li>Emma Thompson</li><li>Thora Hird</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Spider-Man has fought several animal-themed villains on the big screen, but which animal-based baddy has he NOT fought in the movies?</h3><ul><li>Toad</li><li>Rhino</li><li>Lizard </li><li>Vulture</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which of these actors has NOT played both a Marvel and a DC villain in the movies?</h3><ul><li>Ben Affleck</li><li>Willem Dafoe</li><li>Tom Hardy</li><li>Josh Brolin</li></ul></section>

Villains! Living in their secret lairs, cooking up evil schemes and generally making a nuisance of themselves… What would comic book movies & TV be without them? They’d be much shorter, for one. And a great deal more dull. Watching Thor and Hulk do the weekly shop uninterrupted by the need to repel alien invaders, and seeing Spidey do his homework and help his aunt out around the apartment would get old pretty quickly.

The bad guys are where the peril comes from. Introduce some peril into your day by taking our 12-question quiz all about movie and TV (but mostly movie) villains in the latest entry in the The Den of Geek Weekly Quiz series – every Wednesday at 07:00 ET and 12:00 BST. We actually think this one’s kind of… easy? Share your results below.