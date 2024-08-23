The Crow (1994) vs. The Crow (2024): The Differences Between Greatness and Not

Proyas’ The Crow opens with the innocence of a child’s voice matter-of-factly explaining, “People once believed that when someone dies, a crow carries their soul to the land of the dead. But sometimes, something so bad happens that a terrible sadness is carried with it, and the soul can’t rest. And sometimes, just sometimes, the crow can bring that soul back to put the wrong things right.” The movie thus unfolds its central tenet with the simplicity of a fairytale. When the movie begins, Brandon Lee’s Eric Draven and his great love Shelly Webster (Sofia Shinas) have already been dead a year, we are here to bear witness to Draven’s resurrection as a ghost or revenant who seeks to exact a terrible vengeance over the span of just 24 hours.

Conversely, this year’s Crow takes a diametrically opposed approach to how it tells the story, departing from both the ’94 movie and James O’Barr’s original comic book. While Sanders and Baylin didn’t arrive to the long-gestating remake until 2022, the project still feels like it has roots in its original 2008 announcement. Conceptually, this movie is very much The Crow Begins in the Christopher Nolan sense. Just as how Nolan took an expansive look at why a billionaire orphan would end up dressing as a bat, the new Crow ostensibly tries to explain how a theoretically troubled young man named Eric Draven (Bill Skarsgård) and the love of his life, Shelly Webster (FKA Twigs), wind up in a tragic whirlwind romance that puts them in supernatural peril.

The Crow ’24 therefore begins with a scene of a boy named Eric experiencing a childhood trauma, much like a young Bruce Wayne in Batman Begins, although whatever Sanders in company were going for appears to have been severely pared down in the editing room. The first scene is of a child on a farm trying to help a prized horse that inexplicably is caught in barbed wire (obviously a metaphor for Shelly’s doomed soul). In the process of freeing the horse, the kid scars his hands on the wire, and the film cuts to him as an adult in a substance abuse rehabilitation center.

Whereas we are only fleetingly told in the original that Lee’s Eric Draven was some kind of grunge rock star before he died, we are supposed to at least glean Skarsgård’s Eric is a far more troubled outcast who is enduring court-mandated rehabilitation after presumably decades of trauma. He’s even got sad, emo-boy tattoos.

It is in the rehabilitation center that he’ll also meet Shelly before the two embark on a dizzying and apparently profound romantic love story before their inevitable murders. However, even their deaths figure much more predominantly in the overall plot. In the original The Crow, we learn thugs brutally assaulted, tortured, and killed Eric and Shelly because the two refused to abandon their apartment tenement that local gangsters wanted to take over and tear down. It is fairly black and white.

In addition to ostensibly grounding Eric’s backstory, The Crow ’24 is awkwardly determined to delve deeper into the metaphysical mechanics of the supernatural. In this retelling of the story, Shelly is expressly targeted due to her association with the occult, chiefly a demonic crime lord named Vincent Roeg (Danny Huston), who apparently made a deal with the Devil centuries earlier. He is granted immortality, so long as he frequently feeds Hell innocent souls by whispering into good people’s ears to do bad things. This form of soft-possession provides a one-way ticket to eternal damnation as Vincent mostly causes nice people to commit suicide. However, he used his sinister power to also urge Shelly to murder a friend for murky reasons.