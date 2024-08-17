Alien Movies Ranked (Including Romulus!)

Of course it would’ve helped if fans could see that gratuitous gore and violence. Alas, the quickie, rushed, and underfunded Alien vs. Predator: Requiem appears as if it was shot on a moonless night in the suburban backwoods with only a couple of flashlights passing as the lighting department. Cast mostly with talent comparable to Asylum’s straight-to-video racket, this sequel squanders AvP’s promised stinger of an Alien-Predator hybrid, just as it throws away the nightmare that kept Sigourney Weaver’s Ripley awake during all those sequels: What if these creatures made it to Earth?! As it turns out, the worst thing that could happen is a dull, incoherent eye sore. – David Crow

8. Alien vs. Predator (2004)

We will admit there was some internal debate about whether to include the Alien vs. Predator flicks. Produced during 20th Century Fox’s worst years for genre entertainment under Tom Rothman’s leadership, these were soulless, condescending contraptions that did a disservice to both franchises while pleasing no one. James Cameron lacerated them, Ridley Scott refused to acknowledge them when he returned to the Alien series proper in 2012, and even fans who loved AvP comic books and video games recognized they were time-wasting schlock.

Truthfully, we’re not sure if the concept could ever truly work. Tonally and aesthetically Alien will always feel closer to the cynical nihilism of Blade Runner than John McTiernan’s charming “guns and guns” sci-fi actioner. Still, writer-director Paul W.S. Anderson does a few fun things with his first stab at AvP. The creature designs are solid, the sight of an Alien Queen impaling the neon-green viscera out of a Predator is Hall H-worthy, and the inevitable third-act team-up between a Predator and human fulfills the plot obligations of nearly every AvP video game. These are, however, strained surface-level compliments for a movie that did more harm to the xenomorph and Predator than Sigourney Weaver or Arnold Schwarzenegger could ever dream. – DC

7. Alien: Covenant (2017)

There are some things to admire about Alien: Covenant, so placing it at the bottom of the true Alien franchise is sure to ruffle feathers. Yet for all the staggering ambition in Ridley Scott’s third trip into this despairing universe he helped create, Alien: Covenant suffers from a cardinal sin: it threw away the even more astounding ambition of its predecessor, Prometheus.

Whereas that film boldly ignored the “xenomorph” from Alien in favor of H.R. Giger’s elephantine “space jockey”—and in the process asked larger questions about the nature of man and the origin of life—Alien: Covenant feels like a half-hearted retreat and concession to audience expectations… or at least how those were perceived by the studio. Scott and the film betray a sense of resignation as the picture returns to the same beats of an alien stalking crew members of a spaceship. In the process of getting there, the film abandons Noomi Rapace’s Dr. Elizabeth Shaw from Prometheus in the cruelest way imaginable, and perhaps more dispiritingly disposes of the space jockey, or “engineers,” a species that offered a myriad of possibilities for this saga’s future.

Nonetheless, Alien: Covenant still is a gorgeous film with Scott and his collaborators intentionally evoking a baroque Gothic aesthetic on an alien planet wherein the film’s dead meat find themselves. The director also wrestles with his own notions of both creation and mortality in the form of this franchise’s best character outside of Ellen Ripley: a synthetic android named David (Michael Fassbender). With his own maker gone, Fassbender’s David is posited as Lucifer unbound, a fallen angel freed to play god. Never before has playing a flute been so seductive. This Milton-infused conception reduces the original films’ “perfect organism” into a literal demon born from a paradise lost. It’s all so brazenly ludicrous to be almost tempting. – DC