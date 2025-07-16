I Know What You Did Last Summer Review: Legacy Sequels Really Need to Get the Hook Now

In a story as old as time itself, they then go on a drive together on the fateful Fourth of July and engage in antics that lead to a car accident in which a driver plunges off a cliff. But given that these characters are Gen-Z, they attempt to save him before the car crashes into the ocean. However, after arguing about their mistakes, the group vows to cover up their tracks in the incident, and Teddy enlists his wealthy father—who revamped Southport into a Martha’s Vineyard-type location following the aftermath of the 1997 massacre—to help hide their culpability.

A year later, everyone’s relationships have drastically shifted. Danica and Teddy have broken off their engagement; Stevie and Danica grew closer; and Ava returns home more guilt-ridden than ever. When they arrive, their past haunts them again when Danica gets an anonymous note “I Know What You Did Last Summer” at her new engagement party. They learn that a masked fisherman with a hook is hunting them down along with everyone they love. The friends investigate this further, and their paths lead to a divorced couple, psychology professor Julie James (Jennifer Love Hewitt) and Southport bar owner Ray Bronson (Freddie Prinze Jr.), the only survivors of the similar massacre that began in ‘97.

Unlike other legacy sequels, IKWYDLS arrives operating as if it spurred out a long-running franchise—and the two ‘90s relics it did produce were of the same high reverence as Scream. Yet even Sony’s prior attempt to revive a ‘90s horror franchise with the forgettable 2020 Craft reboot, The Craft: Legacy, was at least successful in crafting (sorry) its own Gen-Z-oriented vision and without leaning into its titular “legacy” until its finale.

By comparison, and with no self-awareness whatsoever, IKWYDLS attempts to be Scream 5 in every way possible. It takes itself seriously with no self-awareness or charming campiness, and Robinson’s aesthetic emulates much of Radio Silence’s approach to their pair of Scream redos. There is a stronger emphasis on sound design, gore, and long-winded set pieces with graphic kills, but it’s all to a minimal effect. Robinson’s iteration half-asses the cat-and-mouse flow style and the psychological horror element, as the Fisherman acts as a Ghostface yet lacking malice.

Much of IKWYDLS tries to have its cake and eat it too by adhering to the legacy sequel narrative structure while focusing on rapid set pieces. Buried underneath is an enticing motif regarding the linkage between trauma and gentrification, which Robinson and Sam Lansky’s script actively neglects. It is treated as window dressing while the mission at hand devolves into the studio-normative nostalgia exercise.

There is a fine attempt at humor, and Robinson’s brand of modern internet comedy has its charm, as evidenced in Do Revenge has its charm. She also reveals decent tonal control in IKWYDLS’ first act before frustratingly losing the thread. The film devolves into pandering toward its perceived demographic, insisting on internet references and buzzword-fueled dialogue. Play a drinking game with how many times characters say “diva,” “nepo baby,” or reference therapy. Although Madelyn Cline is the most notable comic relief, neither her dialogue nor her jokes live up to her excellent comedic timing. She delivers an impressive horror performance, demonstrating a subtle hysterical response to the letter’s arrival and downplaying her panicked state while performing in front of the crowd.