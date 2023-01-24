Oscars 2023: Where to Stream the Best Picture Nominees

The ballots are in—or at least the nominations! And with them, we now have a pretty clear idea of what the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences deems to be the best films of 2022. The enviable Oscars short list for Best Picture this year went much as how we predicted at the start of the month—with our top seven “Best Picture frontrunners” all making the cut. Nonetheless, as with 2022 before it, this year marks a surprisingly competitive Best Picture race.

After The Fabelmans, The Banshees of Inisherin, and Everything Everywhere All at Once were all deemed to be the “Best Picture” two weeks ago by the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards, respectively, those three films have taken on the aura of true frontrunner status. However, one probably shouldn’t entirely discount a bonafide crowdpleaser for all age groups like Top Gun: Maverick. Additionally, the Academy made some surprises this morning when they included Triangle of Sadness and All Quiet on the Western Front among the Best Picture nominees.

All that being said, if you haven’t been breathlessly anticipating awards season all year on Film Twitter like a tiny fraction of moviegoers out there, then there’s a good chance you haven’t seen all or even most of the above mentioned movies, or perhaps any of the others. So if you’re looking to get caught up ahead of the Oscars 2023 telecast in March, we’ve got you covered. Below is a complete streaming guide to the Best Picture nominees currently available.

All Quiet on the Western Front

It would seem the Academy has gotten over its fear of subtitles after making history by awarding Parasite Best Picture in 2020. Now the Best Picture category is stock full of films in another language, including Edward Berger’s technically dazzling, and emotionally heartbreaking, adaptation of the Erich Maria Remarque classic, All Quiet on the Western Front. Set in the hell that was the First World War, and here as told from the German perspective, the film captures the novel’s bitter despair over the meaninglessness of war.