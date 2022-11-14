Star Wars Finally Delivers the Missing Piece of The Phantom Menace

In episode 4, “The Sith Lord,” we finally learn what the treacherous Count Dooku was up to during the opening chapter of the Prequel Trilogy. We follow him through the Jedi Temple, as he slips into the Archives and erases Kamino from the records. This is of course a moment that sets up one of Attack of the Clones‘ central mysteries, but an even bigger scene is yet to come.

Once he’s concealed the existence of the cloners’ home world, where the Grand Army of the Republic is already being genetically engineered in secret, Dooku is reunited with his former apprentice Qui-Gon Jinn, who brings grave news to Coruscant: he believes he’s encountered a Sith Lord on Tatooine. This is of course referring the earlier scene in The Phantom Menace when Qui-Gon escaped Maul in the dessert by the skin of his teeth.

The news is alarming, to say the least, since the Jedi have spent years believing their worst enemies were all but extinct. Of course, even as Dooku feigns curiosity about “the mysterious attacker” on Tatooine, we know that he already knows all about Darth Maul and his master, and that the truth is even worse than that: the Jedi Master is actually working with the villains who will eventually kill his apprentice and years later destroy the rest of the Order.

Which is why it’s so ironic when, during their short reunion, Dooku warns Qui-Gon that he must take care of himself as a Sith Lord is “not to be trifled with.” The Jedi Master reminds his apprentice that he can no longer be there to protect him, even as he works to manipulate the events that will indirectly lead to Qui-Gon’s death. But “The Sith Lord” also makes clear that this treachery isn’t so black and white.

Later, when Dooku meets Darth Sidious on Coruscant, he is clearly upset about the death of Qui-Gon. For a moment Dooku even feels regret. He’s been so hellbent on bringing true justice and order to the galaxy, something he feels the “corrupt” Jedi Order can no longer provide, that he never truly considered the consequences of signing away his soul to the Dark Lord of the Sith. In this way, Tales of the Jedi brings the previously unseen tragedy of Count Dooku into full view, a storyline that the Prequel films never had a chance to explore in detail (let’s face it: Dooku is more caricature than fleshed-out baddie in the movies).

By the time we meet Christopher Lee’s smug Separatist leader in Attack of the Clones, the turn to the dark side has already happened. Dooku is secretly Sith Lord Darth Tyranus, Palpatine’s apprentice. In the more traditional black-and-white language of the first six Star Wars films, Dooku plays an absolute villain with few (if any) redeemable qualities — he’s the guy Sidious has sent out to kill a senator, spark a galactic war, and build the Death Star. But what Tales of the Jedi makes clear is that there’s more to Dooku’s story than that.