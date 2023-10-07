The Best Movie Flops of the 1990s

The Meteor Man (1993)

In these days that see the coming of a second billion-dollar Aquaman movie, it might be hard to remember a time in which studios preferred to make films about original heroes than anyone with name recognition. In the case of The Meteor Man, the hero may not have name recognition, but the cast list overflows with well-known Black actors, from star/writer/director Robert Townsend to Robert Guillaume and Marla Gibbs as his parents, to 90s hip hop acts Cypress Hill and Naughty-by-Nature as the baddies. Despite these luminaries, The Meteor Man failed to catch on with audiences and made only $8 million at the box office.

Those who did check out the film found a satisfying and family-friendly superhero tale. Townsend stars as mild-mannered teacher Jeff Reed, who gains superpowers after coming in contact with a meteor. His powers help him stand up to the gangs and drug lords (including Batman alum Frank Gorshin) who terrorize his neighborhood. Unlike most superhero stories, The Meteor Man emphasizes collaboration, with Jeff using his powers to empower others. Lest that sound too much like an after-school special, Townsend also brings plenty of the wit he honed on classics like Hollywood Shuffle, filling the movie with great gags that embrace the absurdity of the premise.

Last Action Hero (1993)

By 1993, we were comfortable with the idea of Arnold Schwarzenegger being a comedy star. After all, the former Mr. Universe already had Twins and Kindergarten Cop under his belt, both of which poked fun at aspects of his persona. But despite having action master John McTiernan at the helm and a script co-written by the whip-smart Shane Black, Last Action Hero took things too far. Although the first wave of viewers was enough for the film to make back its budget, word of mouth and critical response could have been better, and the film quickly slipped into ignominy.

Over time, Last Action Hero has become a recognized masterpiece, because it’s simultaneously the type of movie we make now and not the kind of movie we get anymore. On the one hand, few major blockbuster movies can boast the talent of this cast and crew, especially director McTiernan. On the other hand, Last Action Hero does anticipate today’s onslaught of IP-driven tales (if Arnold counts as an IP), and the movie’s self-knowing winks and multiversal adventure are far more palatable in a world where Rick and Morty is a hit.

Hudsucker Proxy (1994)

It’s hard to tell if Joel and Ethan Coen are legends because of their idiosyncrasies or in spite of them. Few films in the Coen Brothers’ oeuvre have tested their audience’s patience like The Hudsucker Proxy, a screwball comedy built around the invention of the hula hoop. Based on a script they co-wrote with Sam Raimi (and thus secured the involvement of Bruce Campbell as a sleazy reporter), The Hudsucker Proxy pits Indiana native Norville Barnes (Tim Robbins) against a bevy of big-city cynics, including businessman Sydney J. Mussberger (Paul Newman) and crack reporter Amy Archer (Jennifer Jason Leigh).

Audiences would show up in droves when the Coens poked fun at Midwesterners a few years later in Fargo, but they largely ignored Hudsucker. The movie made less than half of its budget and received a lukewarm response from critics. Audiences remain fairly divided on the movie still today. But if a screwball pastiche sounds like fun to you, then The Hudsucker Proxy has not only great jokes and a heartfelt story but also some of the most dynamic camera work and impressive production design in the Brothers’ filmography.