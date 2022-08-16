Event Horizon: Paul W.S. Anderson Doesn’t Need a Director’s Cut

“I don’t think it looks like a movie that was shot 25 years ago,” says Anderson about the still-impressive visuals. “For that, I really have to thank my visual effects supervisor Richard Yuricich. He’d worked on these amazing movies, 2001, Blade Runner, that you look at 15, 20 years later, and it felt like the visual effects still looked fresh and exciting and cool. I asked him, ‘What’s the secret, Richard?’ And he said, ‘Well, the secret is I don’t really like visual effects.’ He always pushed me to do stuff for real.”

On the downside of the picture, there’s minimal development for any of the characters, at least on first viewing; the movie gallops almost too fast to the finish line with scenes that might have clarified the plot or deepened the characters who are given little room to breathe; and there isn’t enough sustained atmosphere to maintain a continual sense of dread. But watching it over the years—and especially as the images have been preserved and freshened on the latest release—it’s clear that Event Horizon, while missing out on being perhaps a truly “great” film, is much more effective and better realized in what it does than it might have seemed 25 years ago.

The sets are truly spectacular, the visuals mostly hold up, and even the crew’s back stories and relationships resonate upon repeated viewings. There’s a reason why it’s now a cult classic.

Nevertheless, questions have lingered for years over the reports that a lengthier version of the movie, said to be up to 30 minutes longer, existed briefly and might have been a truly classic iteration of the film. A few tantalizing bits of footage, the most notable being a few minutes of an opening scene in which Sam Neill briefs authorities about the return of the Event Horizon, can be found on the various home video releases (including the new one), but most of that footage appears to be lost for good.

“Most films are half an hour too long, if not longer,” Sam Neill said when we asked him about Event Horizon earlier this year. “This is half an hour too short. It was cut at such a ridiculous speed that all the tension and potential horror was lost. I don’t know why they did that. I don’t know what happened… It’d be great to have a proper version of it. I always felt cheated by the cut.”

Anderson clearly doesn’t agree with Neill’s assessment of the finished film, but he does concur with some of the actor’s views on what was cut. “If I were to reinstitute anything, it probably wouldn’t be what people would expect, which is more gore and horror,” the director muses. “I feel like the movie’s pretty scary and horrifying already, but what it could do is maybe have more build-up.”