The Best Cartoons of the ’90s

It’s well-established cultural lore that the 1990s are of mythical importance to many Gen-Xers and even some millennials.

But why though? Was it the relatively strong economy? Preponderance of the color teal? Or even just the fact that the ’90s was the last decade to seem like its own distinct thing before new millennium turned intervals of 10 into an unrecognizable sludge? Seriously – you rarely hear people opine for the innocent times of the “’00s” or “’10s” because that just sounds ridiculous.

All of those are possibilities but real ’90s-heads know the appeal comes down to one thing alone: the cartoons. Animation quite simply dominated the end of the 20th century. With Nickelodeon, Disney, MTV, and many other studios operating at full capacity, the decade was filled with creative and entertaining options. From crude renderings to lush, operatic works, the ’90s had something for every animation fan.

Since it’s never a bad time to live in the past, let’s take a moment to honor the best cartoons the ’90s had to offer.