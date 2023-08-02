Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movies Ranked from Worst to Best (Including Mutant Mayhem)

One night, two struggling cartoonists had what turned out to be a billion-dollar idea. What if Frank Miller’s Daredevil had human-sized turtles in it? From that question came the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, a quartet of brothers named after Renaissance artists who fought the Shredder and his Foot Clan (a spoof of perpetual Daredevil baddies the Hand). Who could have guessed that the self-published comic Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird created would launch a phenomenon, one that survived its first boom in the late ‘80s and crash in the mid-1990s? It has since gone on to become an enduring pop culture franchise which is still going strong after several decades. Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Raphael have leaped out of the sewers and into every type of media, including video games and toys. Nonetheless, the characters are never more exciting than when they hit the big screen.

Part of that endurance comes from the fact that the Turtles can, and have, been rebooted several times over the year. As a result, the eight Ninja Turtles movies released to date feel very different from one another, even when directly continuing previous films, making for a remarkably diverse set of films. With such variety, every Turtles flick is bound to be somebody’s favorite and there’s something to love in each of them—just like the pizza they love so much.

8. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014)

After scoring an inexplicable hit with the Transformers franchise, Michael Bay decided to do for late ‘80s kids what he did for early ‘80s kids. Bringing as producer his love of messy visuals and unnecessarily complicated character designs to the Turtles, Bay encouraged a reimagining of the brothers as ugly brown and green CG goop, and put them alongside Megan Fox doing her best and Will Arnett phoning it in. Unsurprisingly, the result is a mess; a sloppy story that mistakes self-important melodrama for respect for the franchise, exacerbated by director Jonathan Liebesman’s inability to compose a coherent image.

That said, the movie does have a solid voice cast for the Turtles, with Jackass Johnny Knoxville as Leo, Jeremy Howard as Donnie, Alan Ritchson as Raph, and Noel Fisher as Mikey. The four bring the right youthful energy to the characters, even if Bay and Liebesman never take advantage of it. Throw in William Fichtner as evil businessman Eric Sacks, at least until Shredder (Tohoru Masamune) becomes the chief baddy, and Bay’s take on TMNT makes for a dour watch.