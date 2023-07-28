Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – Ice Cube Calls Superfly “Most Gorgeous Creature Ever”

I think the illustrations, the animation, and the flavor of the movie are just as exciting as the story. It’s fresh. It looks amazing. We’ve seen so many animated films by now, so to see somebody take it even further and give you something even fresher than what we’ve seen already…. The style, to see the way they used lights and colors. That’s what I’m here for.

How were the voice sessions different from others you’ve done in your career?

It was really about: do what you feel, and we’ll get the lines down, but we really want you to ad-lib and have personality and not just stick strictly to the script. I think that lets you loosen up. They don’t discourage anything. I think when you’re doing a voiceover, you have to show not only the director, not only the producer, but you’ve got to show the audience why they hired you.

What can you tell us about Superfly’s crew of mutants?

At the end of the day, they all want to be liked, you know what I mean? They just want friends. They want it so bad they’ve gotten bitter. Usually, with a movie like this, when you have a second wave of characters coming in, they can get lost in the sauce. But here everybody made a great impression.

If Superfly could have his pick of what borough of New York City to live in, where would he live?