Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Disney+ Release Time and Taylor’s Version Song List
Calling all Swifties: here's everything you need to know about Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour's debut on Disney+, including the songs featured.
Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour has taken the world by storm for the past year, and doesn’t seem to be stopping anytime soon. For fans who haven’t been able to score tickets to the live shows, or simply for those who wish to relive the experience at their leisure, the show has also received theatrical release, for purchase digitally and soon will be available to stream on Disney+.
But each version of The Eras Tour concert movie has its differences, with the Disney+ edition touting itself as being “the concert film in its entirety for the first time,” according to a press release. In addition to the songs found in the other versions, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) will have five additional songs.
As you plan your watch parties and prepare your friendship bracelets, here’s what you need to know about The Eras Tour’s arrival on Disney+.
When Does Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Come Out on Disney+?
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) will be available to watch on Disney+ starting at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on March 14 for U.S. subscribers, at 1 a.m GMT on March 15 for UK subscribers, and at the corresponding time in all other territories that Disney+ is available, except for Turkey. Turkish subscribers will sadly have to wait until April 3 to stream The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version).
What Songs Will Be Featured in Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)?
In addition to tracks from both the theatrical and digital release, the Disney+ edition dubbed Taylor’s Version, will have five additional tracks, including “Cardigan” and four surprise songs from the acoustic section. Based on Taylor’s setlist for her three shows at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles where the Eras Tour movie was filmed, the missing songs are likely to be “Death by a Thousand Cuts,” “Maroon,” “You Are in Love” and “I Can See You.” Despite performing these songs during filming, none of them have appeared in a cut of The Eras Tour yet.
Here’s every song that should be included in Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) based on the other versions and what’s been shared by Disney+ and Taylor herself thus far.
Disney+ Exclusive Songs:
“Cardigan” – Folklore
Four yet to be announced songs from the acoustic section, but presumably: “Death by a Thousand Cuts,” “Maroon,” “You Are in Love” and “I Can See You”
Lover Era:
“Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince” (excerpt)
“Cruel Summer”
“The Man”
“You Need to Calm Down”
“Lover”
“The Archer”
Fearless Era:
“Fearless”
“You Belong With Me”
“Love Story”
Evermore Era:
“Willow”
“Marjorie”
“Champagne Problems”
“Tolerate It”
Reputation Era:
“…Ready for It?”
“Delicate”
“Don’t Blame Me”
“Look What You Made Me Do”
Speak Now Era:
“Enchanted”
“Long Live”
Red Era:
“22′
“We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together”
“I Knew You Were Trouble”
“All Too Well (10 Minute Version)”
Folklore Era:
“The 1”
“Betty”
“The Last Great American Dynasty”
“August”
“Illicit Affairs” (excerpt)
“My Tears Ricochet”
1989 Era:
“Style”
“Blank Space”
“Shake It Off”
“Wildest Dreams”
“Bad Blood”
Surprise Set:
“Our Song,” played on guitar
“You’re on Your Own, Kid,” played on piano
Midnights Era:
“Lavender Haze”
“Anti-Hero”
“Midnight Rain”
“Vigilante Shit”
“Bejeweled”
“Mastermind”
“Karma”
End titles:
“Long Live (Taylor’s Version)” (studio track)