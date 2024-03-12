Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Disney+ Release Time and Taylor’s Version Song List

Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour has taken the world by storm for the past year, and doesn’t seem to be stopping anytime soon. For fans who haven’t been able to score tickets to the live shows, or simply for those who wish to relive the experience at their leisure, the show has also received theatrical release, for purchase digitally and soon will be available to stream on Disney+.

But each version of The Eras Tour concert movie has its differences, with the Disney+ edition touting itself as being “the concert film in its entirety for the first time,” according to a press release. In addition to the songs found in the other versions, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) will have five additional songs.

As you plan your watch parties and prepare your friendship bracelets, here’s what you need to know about The Eras Tour’s arrival on Disney+.

When Does Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Come Out on Disney+?

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) will be available to watch on Disney+ starting at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on March 14 for U.S. subscribers, at 1 a.m GMT on March 15 for UK subscribers, and at the corresponding time in all other territories that Disney+ is available, except for Turkey. Turkish subscribers will sadly have to wait until April 3 to stream The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version).