Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Movie Has Paved the Way for Huge Changes in Hollywood

Unlike any other wide theatrical release to hit cinemas, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour has neither a Hollywood or major indie distributor putting it into theaters. Instead, Swift cut a deal directly with AMC Entertainment, owner of the largest cinema chain in North America, AMC Theatres.

Under the plan cut between the Swift family and AMC CEO Adam Aron, Eras will play in most of the major theater chains in North America, including of course AMC, where the local exhibitors will reportedly take a little less than half of the ticket sales from excited fans; the remaining lion’s share will be split between AMC, which is acting as the distributor, and Taylor Swift herself. And according to Puck News, this arrangement between the pop star and exhibition chain left Hollywood studios thunderstruck and scrambling ahead of Labor Day weekend.

As per Matt Bellioni’s newsletter, AMC cut the deal with Swift after an acquaintance put Aron in touch with Taylor’s father, Scott Swift, and AMC felt liberated to not tip off their movie studio partners about what amounts to a theatrical coup. This is because before Swift personally announced via social media the Eras film to stunned fans at the end of August, she had been in negotiations with several major film studios about releasing the concert movie through traditional channels.

Concert films of course are not new. Swift has in fact starred in several of them which have found their way to various streamers. However, as per usual, studios encouraged Swift to put an Eras film out in 2024 or even 2025—long after the neon-hot buzz and excitement around the Eras tour was over. They were also looking at more limited engagements, similar to many other concert films’ releases, be it through studios or a company like Fathom Events.

However, Swift wanted the movie out while the Eras tour was still selling out stadiums and leaving plenty of fans with lesser means without a ticket. She also likely realized a revolutionary idea: She doesn’t really need a major film studio to dictate release strategies and take a large (if not the largest) share of revenue; not when she can promote the film well enough to sell out its first week with little more than a couple of IG posts and tweets.

Traditionally, major Hollywood studios have been indispensable when pursuing a wide release in North America, particularly for a full theatrical run (so more than a couple of days). The reasons are twofold: First, you need a studio’s distribution connections with exhibitors (movie theaters) as well as their seasoned marketing and publicity arms to drum up awareness and interest in a film. As many an indie filmmaker can attest, the hardest thing about releasing a film is getting audiences aware that it exists.