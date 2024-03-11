The Biggest Bands and Artists at the SXSW 2024 Music Festival

And make sure to check out Den of Geek’s official SXSW 2024 playlist below:

Pink Pablo

After two years working on his PhD, Puerto Rico’s Pink Pablo dropped out of school and decamped to L.A. to focus on music full-time. Unsurprisingly, it was a smart move. Pink Pablo, unworried about signifiers, traffics in a very 2020s version of pop music, which pulls as much from urbano as it does from indie rock. His energetic shapeshifting is kept coherent through lyrics focused on the turbulence of youth and nostalgia for simpler times.

Sinkane

Working with everyone from David Byrne to Damon Albarn and Dev Haynes, Sinkane mastermind Ahmed Gallab is continuing to push his Sudanese pop-influenced music in surprising, dynamic directions. Blending free jazz, krautrock, prog, funk, and everything in between, Sinkane’s music pays tribute to the great suffering and great joy found in the Black American experience but always keeps you dancing.

Lambrini Girls

These Brighton punks were recently cited as Iggy Pop’s “favorite new band.” It’s not hard to see why: rip-snorting riffs, raucous attitude, and fearless lyrics abound on their latest E.P. You’re Welcome. Whether they’re taking down abusers in their local scene or coming out to their parents via a riot grrrl snarl, Lambrini Girls embody the grime and grace that can be found in the mosh pit.

Ako

Japan-based singer-songwriter Ako combines the trappings of indie R&B, alternative rock, electronica, and J-pop with breathy vocals to create music that’s deeply melodic yet airy and ethereal. Working with her creative collective Londog, Ako’s music is regularly coupled with memorable videos, taking clear inspiration from anime credit sequences and genre movies. Ako only began performing live in 2023, so it will be interesting to see how that aspect of her art takes shape.

Fust

Fust, the songwriting project from Durham, North Carolina’s Aaron Dowdy, likely did not expect to have such attention when they started making home recordings in 2018, but with the rising tide of alt-country artists like Zach Bryan and a burgeoning scene in Asheville that has spawned buzzworthy acts such as Wednesday and Indigo De Souza, Fust feel like a band in the right place at the right time. Wednesday’s MJ Lenderman and De Souza both contribute to their excellent 2023 album Genevieve, which brings a literary bent to their twangy, domestic-focused ballads.