Talk to Me Ending and Meaning Explained

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the dead are pretty pissed off, and want to do whatever they can to return to the land of the living, hence the need for the 90-second rule lest they stick around. Even within the limited time frame, the spirits who possess the living appear to enjoy the physical realm by singing, licking their lips, and acting really horny.

But how effective is the 90-second cutoff? The character Cole (Ari McCarthy), whose brother Duckett (Sunny Johnson) stabs him before taking his own life, says the spirits eventually tire within the body of the living, and will be expelled. However, that contradicts what happened with what occurred to his brother, and appears to be taking place with Riley.

Both boys, under the possession of the spirits, inflict violence upon themselves and demonstrate a healthy amount of strength while doing so. Plus, the ghosts of Mia’s mother Rhea (Alexandria Steffensen) and the old woman appear to only become stronger, able to physically interact with the earthly realm, and invade dreams. And they are haunting Mia who wasn’t even the person who was possessed for more than 90 seconds.

So the rules might be less defined than the characters of the movie think, which play into the strengths of the film. The paranormal is by definition, not currently explained by science, and the supernatural exists beyond the laws of science itself. So the unknown is truly unknown regardless of what rules humans try to apply to it. Considering the characters don’t even know the origin of the hand—possibly once belonging to a powerful medium—it’s reasonable that the rules themselves have morphed over time, much like legends do. Further, the teenagers are getting buzzed and baked while playing with the hand for a cheap high without much consideration of the forces at work, and with only a basic regard for the ritualistic guardrails that they think they do know.

Which begs the question, what do the dead really want anyhow?

Hungry Haunts

The characters believe the spirits wish to exist within the land of the living, and can maintain control of their host if contact with the hand—and the candle remains lit—continues beyond the 90 seconds. This idea that the dead want what the living have is not new to fiction, or paranormal theory. But do they really want to remain in their living host? If so, why would they so violently injure Riley and murder Duckett, as opposed to staying in their bodies and keeping things on the down low? Further, when Mia experiences the reverse possession with the spectral girl in the hospital, she sees Riley’s soul restrained and tortured, seemingly devoured by a whole host of ghosts.