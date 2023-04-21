Beau Is Afraid Ending Explained: What The Surreal Movie Means

It’s a profoundly stark, aloof finale that asks you to sit with Beau’s suffering and apparent fate. During a Q&A Aster did with Emma Stone at a screening I attended, the filmmaker even hinted that he wanted the ending to feel “like going through the guts of a man and coming out his ass.” We’re supposed to stew in the juices and, uh, afterbirth that comes with that journey reaching its inevitable end.

Yet in that hot mess on the ground, likely more than a few questions gnaw at viewers: What was real from what we just saw? What was fantasy? And what the hell did any of it mean? By design, Beau Is Afraid is wide open to interpretation, however we think we have some strong ideas about what Aster is going for.

Reality Never Mattered to Beau

A case can be made that the only scene we can trust entirely happened the way it’s depicted onscreen is the very opening of the film, in which Aster slowly reveals a warm, watery blackness is not a blank frame but a point-of-view shot inside the womb. It is from there that baby Beau emerges, calm, collected, perhaps even happy. His mother (played in her youth by Zoe-Lister Jones) fusses over the baby, worriedly needling the doctor about if it’s a bad sign he doesn’t cry. Yet Beau remains stoic, unable to cry because he has nothing to fear. Yet. His mind and body are unblemished. The doctor then smacks him on the ass, and Beau at last cries for the first time to his mother’s relief. She would make sure that he never stopped.

This sequence is a quizzical way to start the story, especially since even a neurotic like the schlubby middle-aged Beau we spend the rest of the movie with could never dream that he remembers his own birth. In that way, we probably can take the event as something close to the reality of how Aster’s wayward protagonist entered the world. Conversely, the rest of the 179 minutes we spend with Beau are incredibly unreliable, particularly for those looking for definitive answers about what “is real” and what actually happened to Beau.

That’s because the reality of Beau’s life does not matter an iota to Beau or his movie. Does he really live in a New York City neighborhood so hellbound that neighbors are murdered in the street and their bodies are left to rot, even days later? When he leaves his apartment unlocked, did every vagrant, junkie, and hobo in the greater five-borough area really cram into the little studio for an all-night orgy while the chump was locked out?

Probably not, but for the intents and purposes of the movie, it definitely happened. Beau is the definition of an unreliable narrator, a protagonist whose perception of the world around him is limited and often skewed. This device is used typically to disorient an audience from the contours of the narrative, but in the case of Beau Is Afraid, Beau’s unreliability is the narrative. He suffers from likely multiple anxiety disorders and is unable to ever escape from his neuroses. We never get a sense of perspective on the world outside of Beau, because he likewise cannot. Instead we’re asked to treat the metaphor as fact in what seems to be a highly allegorical construct.