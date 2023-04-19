Beau Is Afraid Forced Nathan Lane to Overcome Fear of Ari Aster Movies

Beau is afraid, but at one time Nathan Lane was pretty scared too… of Ari Aster movies. Then again, as he admits when we catch up to him on a sunny Monday morning, he couldn’t even bring himself to watch them until meeting Aster about what would become their first collaboration together: Beau.

“I had only heard, heard, how extraordinary Hereditary was, and then Midsommar,” Lane says in the tone of a sheepish confessional. “It was one of those things where I would see Hereditary on my pay-per-view or whatever it was, and I’m like ‘I have to watch that but I’m a little scared.’ And then the other came on, and I’m like, ‘I should really watch this Midsommar but that scares me too.’”

So it went for years until Aster—the filmmaking wunderkind whom Martin Scorsese calls “one of the most extraordinary new voices in the world of cinema”—got in touch with Lane to discuss a new film. And this one wouldn’t (ostensibly) be a horror movie. Lane ultimately watched both films in quick succession before going to work on Beau Is Afraid—however, he stresses, not on the same night—and was struck by a young voice he also considers extraordinary.

“He is so masterful and so confident,” Lane says, “and yet takes this genre and adds this psychological twist to it that’s really unique and extremely well thought out, and terrifying.” When the Tony-winning actor finally sat down with the then 34-year-old filmmaker, he also discovered a sweet, adorable guy who never once betrayed the twisted thoughts drifting in his head. At least not until he confided to Lane that he doesn’t view Midsommar as a horror movie at all; he sees it as a “comedy/break-up film.”