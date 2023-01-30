Mia Goth: MaXXXine ‘Is the Best Script’ of Ti West’s A24 Horror Trilogy

One year ago, British actor Mia Goth had about a dozen credits to her name, mostly supporting roles in films like Luca Guadagnino’s somewhat misguided remake of Suspiria and Autumn de Wilde’s charming adaptation of Jane Austen’s Emma. Flash forward 12 months and Goth has reinvented herself as a horror queen and genre siren with three astonishing, multi-layered performances. Last March she starred in director Ti West’s X, a ‘70s slasher throwback in which she plays an adult actress named Maxine who’s not willing to let anyone—not even an elderly murderer (also played by Goth) on whose ruined farm her latest film is being shot—get in the way of her ambitions for fame and stardom.

Goth followed that up six months later with Pearl, a prequel where she and West co-wrote the origin story of the murderess from X, painting a portrait of a repressed, deeply disturbed woman’s descent into psychopathy even as she yearns for the same kind of stardom she would resent in Maxine decades later. Goth’s work in this film (a sort of Douglas Sirk movie gone insane) was capped by a stunning climactic monologue and haunting final shot that were simply seared into viewer’s minds.

Now Goth and West are reuniting for MaXXXine, a conclusion for the impromptu horror trilogy that’s earned each a whole new legion of fans. But whereas X was set in the ‘70s, and Pearl took place in 1918, MaXXXine lands in the 1980s with Goth’s title character navigating Hollywood, the adult film industry, and the rise of home video.

“MaXXXine is the best script out of the three,” Goth tells Den of Geek during a chat for her equally provocative new film, Infinity Pool. “I have no doubt that it’s going to be the best film of the trilogy. I’m really excited to kind of get back together with everyone and start making this movie. I’m in the middle of prep, and I’m having a lot of fun with it.”