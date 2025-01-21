Sydney Sweeney Doing Masque of the Red Death Is Perfect Timing

“And now was acknowledged the presence of the Red Death. He had come like a thief in the night. And one by one dropped the revellers in the blood-bedewed halls of their revel, and died each in the despairing posture of his fall. And the life of the ebony clock went out with that of the last of the gay. And the flames of the tripods expired. And Darkness and Decay and the Red Death held illimitable dominion over all.”

So finished the party to end all parties in “The Masque of the Red Death,” one of Edgar Allan Poe’s greatest short stories, this about a cloistered group of elites who thought they could live free from consequence and the world outside their walls. Yet like nature, decay, and all other unwanted realities, the Red Death cannot be thwarted by prince and privilege, fiats and decadence. It’s a lesson humanity seems doomed to repeat, so why not do it all again in a big splashy A24 horror movie starring Sydney Sweeney?!

News of exactly that came Tuesday afternoon when Deadline broke that indie studio A24 is teaming with production company Picturestart on a new adaptation of Poe’s macabre tale—and with Sydney Sweeney reportedly in negotiations to star. While details are being kept under wraps, the film will mark the second feature-length picture from Charlie Polinger, whose upcoming first feature is the similarly titled The Plague. However, it is reported A24 wants the film to shoot later this year and that it will be “a wildly revisionist and darkly comedic take on the short story.”

The words “wildly” and “revisionist” leave a lot of leeway about what this film could be, however the union of A24 and current It Girl Sweeney certainly shows promise. It was after all A24’s partnership with HBO that made Sweeney a star on Euphoria, which is still expecting a third season. Since then Sweeney has gone on to do awards-nominated work in the likes of The White Lotus and Reality, and has produced her own hits, including another indie horror chiller from last year, Immaculate. It is on the last count that the material shows a lot of potential in 2025. After all, the Gothic horror aesthetic appears to be swinging back into popularity, and there is something incredibly Gothic about Poe’s original tale.