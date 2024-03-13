Immaculate Review: Holy Hell, Sydney Sweeney

But if this is her new husband’s house, he’s an absentee spouse. Other than some affection from another young nun who is surprisingly cynical about her vows (Benedetta Porcaroli), there is no love here for innocent Cecilia; just suffering and a rusty 2,000-year-old nail that the priests claim was used to penetrate Christ’s hand. These days, though, the patriarchs are more concerned with Cecilia’s lack of penetration—which they get quite frank about in an interrogation upon learning that their newest convert is with child. Eventually they conclude it’s “a miracle” in their eyes, but it brings tears of anything but joy to Cecilia’s. And that’s before she realizes they also are not letting her choose her own doctor, go to the hospital, or even leave the grounds where she’s beginning to notice cloaked figures haunting her steps.

Immaculate is not a subtle movie, but then the cultural moment it is attempting to drive a stake through is anything but discreet. In an age where ancient religions are still used as pretexts to control women’s bodies from inception to the grave in cases of life-endangering pregnancies, Immaculate writes its metaphors in prenatal crimson. It wants to be Rosemary’s Baby for a more secular age, minus the need for devils. Here the Satanists wear white collars as they literally attempt to drag Cecilia to term and what is anticipated to be the Second Coming of the Lord.

As a shy nun in 21st century Italy, Sweeney is about as believable as Sophia Loren as a Puritan in 17th century New England. The film attempts to acknowledge this disharmony by having many characters ponder the incongruity, but I am not certain it succeeds in turning a potential casting sin into a virtue. However, it finds just enough space in its purgatory to reveal why Sweeney so clearly wanted the role. In addition to having worked with director Mohan before on The Voyeurs, Sweeney has a strong ability to convey soul-crushing desperation, as seen in in manic form on Euphoria and in a more grounded and impressive slow-burn context via Tina Satter’s underrated Reality.

With Cecilia, Sweeney finds a heroine who is put through some demonic paces, which makes her eventual final girl attempt to survive reach Nic Cage-ian levels of gonzo fury. Despite the film’s Rosemary flourishes, the thing has more in common with the splatter cinema of Italian Giallo from the 1970s, and the Yuletide third act is a bloody nice showcase for scenery-chewing.

It’s also the closest the film comes to realizing its genre potential. While the allegory at the film’s heart is pointed and devilishly sharp, Mohan’s aesthetic is often too lurid and formulaic to fully reach the elevated place the film aspires to. There are too many ineffective jump scares for this to actually reach the psychological surrealism of Saint Maud, much less Repulsion or its ilk.

However, when the film accepts the gruesome mirthfulness of its energy, and finally lets Sweeney’s freak flag fly as she descends into the catacombs, wielding a holy relic like Jamie Lee Curtis might appropriate a fire ax, Immaculate conceives a good time at the movies. Just don’t go in expecting a revelation beyond how much suffering one nun can take.