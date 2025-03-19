SXSW Grand Jury Winner Slanted Is The Substance for Prom Season

No event is more synonymous with the teenage American experience than prom. And the film industry, Satan bless it, has never lost sight of that fact. Prom movies are dime a dozen in the high school subgenre, ranging from the sweet (Never Been Kissed) to the spirited (Footloose) to the downright Shakespearean (10 Things I Hate About You).

Not only does prom have a way of heightening the already hormone-saturated high school experience, it has clear winners or losers like any other American institution worth its salt. Getting on that prom court is a must and becoming prom queen is the holy grail. It certainly is for Joan Huang (Shirley Chen), the second-generation Chinese American protagonist of satirical comedy-drama Slanted. In an effort to secure the hallowed crown, Joan undergoes an experimental “ethnic modification surgery,” coming out the other side as the whiter and more electorally viable Jo Hunt (Mckenna Grace), much to her parents’ horror.

Slanted was the Grand Jury Prize winner in the narrative feature competition at SXSW and one of the best films to come out of the festival this year. Just before the Amy Wang-directed movie conquered Austin, Den of Geek welcomed Wang, Chen, and the rest of the cast to our SXSW studio to discuss their multi-genre crowdpleaser. And, of course, we started with the obvious question.

“I went to three proms. I snuck into them,” star Mckenna Grace says.