Kate Mara Puts Twist on Alien Invasion Movie in The Astronaut

Kate Mara knows a little bit about being in space. As one of the stars of Ridley Scott‘s 2015 hit, The Martian, Mara continues to carry parts of that experience with her, including the costuming. “I have my flight suit from The Martian,” she admits with a smile while inside the Den of Geek studio.

But where that Scott movie focused on a man abandoned in space, Mara’s new movie The Astronaut is about a space traveller feeling abandoned at home. “For a lot of the film, I am solo,” Mara says of her character, the titular astronaut Sam. “It’s just me and my imagination.” Well that, plus whatever really is out there going bump in the night after Mara’s Captain Sam Walker returns to Earth. It was a remarkable homecoming, too, since she survived something penetrating her space capsule. Afterward she was discovered in the ocean with luminescent liquid on her face and no memory of what happened. Nonetheless, she is aware that something is going on during her quarantine in the woods when shadows move out of the corner of her eye.

Mara did plenty of research to prepare for her role as Sam, but she didn’t need to go far to replicate the feeling of being separated from everyone that she loves. That’s just part of being an actor.

“There’s always sort of like a re-entry period after you film something intense, especially if you’re not filming where you live, which is really 99 percent of the time. Even if you have your family with you, I had my kids with me in Ireland while we filmed this, when you go back home, there’s always just adjusting to what life is like when you don’t have a very specific place to go every day and you have to become somebody else. I can relate to that aspect of an astronaut’s work, but everything else is just way more intense and way cooler than being an actor.”