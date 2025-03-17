Meet Indy the Dog and Star of Wildly Original Horror Movie Good Boy

“We got Indy, started writing the script, and thinking we should test out this concept. One of those proof of concept shorts won him an acting award and that kind of forced our hand,” Leonberg laughs.

Not that Leonberg and Fischer didn’t realize they had a born movie star living with them. “Indy’s always had a really intense thousand-yard star,” Fischer says. “Ben likes to say it often happens before mealtime, but quite often even when he was just a little puppy, he would just sit there kind of expectantly staring at us and around corners. He’s always kind of given us a little bit of uncertainty.”

“Every dog or pet owner has wondered, ‘Why is my dog barking at nothing or staring at nothing?'” adds Leonberg. “It’s spooky, but that’s what humans bred dogs to do—to be our first line of defense against unseen predators. We allude to this in the movie that there are things that dogs can pick up on that even modern science can’t detect. There are bombs sniffing dogs that do a better job than any computer. There are things dogs are equipped to do that even we can’t fully understand or pick up on, even now.”

While the focus on Indy offers interesting storytelling possibilities, it also created challenges for the production. “Getting the camera down on his level was a practical challenge just because the lowest conventionally available tripods, high hats, are actually still too high,” admits Leonberg. “So we had to get creative with getting the camera on Indy’s level. For much of the movie, you would have characters off-camera just by the way they were normally framed.”

That focus on animal heights aligns Good Boy with another movie with Steven Spielberg connections, ET: The Extra-Terrestial. “It’s about the world of children in ET, and in Good Boy, it’s about the world of the dog. Not that he doesn’t have this like intimate relationship with the human, it’s just that we see Indy weaving through the humans’ legs and like interacting with their hands and feet. It’s almost like Indy becomes a silent film actor.”

Unlike actual silent actors, however, Indy is a dog and has different motivations. “The dog does not know he’s in a movie and he never will know he’s in a movie,” Leonberg says. “So working with an actor who doesn’t agree on the reality of the premise that we’re making a film together is definitely challenging.”