Stephen King Novella Adaptations Ranked

16. Dolan’s Cadillac (2009)

Barely released anywhere and sent directly to video in the U.S., this Canadian production is based on one of King’s more obscure stories. It was published in installments in his long-defunct official newsletter, Castle Rock, before being included in his 1993 collection, Nightmares and Dreamscapes. The story is a revenge tale in which a teacher named Robinson plots to kill a mob boss named Dolan, who had Robinson’s wife murdered. The scheme involves a highway construction site and a pit in which Robinson plans to bury Dolan alive inside his car.

Wes Bentley and Christian Slater star as Robinson and Dolan in the film, which was helmed by journeyman TV director Jeff Beesley. Not widely reviewed, the film suffers from the two leads’ wildly divergent performances (Bentley is lax while Slater chews the scenery), a lack of suspense, and a needless fistful of subplots. It also lacks the psychological edge found in King’s original text.

15. Riding the Bullet (2004)

Running just over 40 pages in King’s Everything’s Eventual collection, “Riding the Bullet” is probably more famous for the way it was originally published than for either the story itself or the film based on it. King made the novella available in 2000 as the world’s first mass-market e-book, allowing fans to download it for $2.50. Hundreds of thousands of downloads were apparently sold, but King did not experiment much further with this kind of publishing.

As for the movie itself, it was directed by Mick Garris, a King specialist who also directed the 1990s miniseries versions of The Stand and The Shining (among others). He falls flat here with this limited release. It’s a slight tale about a college student (Jonathan Jackson) who has a spectral encounter while hitchhiking home to be at his mother’s side after she has a stroke and is forced to make a terrible decision. Garris (who also wrote the screenplay) struggles to get this one to feature length, making for a rather dull experience.

14. A Good Marriage (2014)

This little-seen indie thriller was adapted by King himself (a relative rarity in the 21st century) and directed by Peter Askin, perhaps best known for directing the original Off-Broadway production of Hedwig and the Angry Inch. King’s story, published in the 2010 collection Full Dark, No Stars, is about a woman who discovers that her husband is a serial killer after 27 years of marriage. The movie, which stars Joan Allen as the wife and Anthony LaPaglia as her secretly psychopathic husband, is very faithful to the novella, right down to the third act turn it takes.

The problem is that the story is relatively small and told on the level of a TV movie-of-the-week, with Allen and LaPaglia not demonstrating the kind of chemistry needed to make a long marriage—even one that has in this story settled into complacency. Sure enough, A Good Marriage was relegated to direct-to-video release after a very brief theatrical run, cementing its status as “minor” King.