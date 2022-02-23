The Untold Stories of The Green Mile

While some of the criticisms are certainly reasonable and may continue to be debated, The Green Mile remains a moving and faithful version of a King story that had less to do with straight horror and more with spiritualism, the human spirit, racism (which the story addresses head on), and ultimately the question of how much a human life is worth, even one that is, for the most part, lived honorably.

Why The Green Mile is one of David Morse’s favorites

Due to the aforementioned 4K Blu-ray release (and we’re here to tell you it looks more gorgeous than ever in the format), we were able to sit down with actor David Morse to chat about his memories of the film. He’s billed second to Hanks in the credits, as he plays Hanks’ right-hand man, an officer Brutus “Brutal” Howell, and the actor tells us now in a Zoom chat that it remains one of his favorite films in his career.

“It would be hard for it not to be, for many reasons,” Morse explains. “Where it came in my life, at the time of my life that I was asked to do this, the things that I had been asked to do up until then–I’d done a lot of television, 10 years of television, and then I’d done some movies and didn’t feel very secure at my place in the movies, and it’s really where I wanted to be working at the time.”

Morse continues, “Then when I got this, when Frank called and asked me to do it, it meant a lot to me because I knew this was a special project. I read the script, and obviously the script was fantastic, but it was important to me to be a part of it. Then as other people came onboard–I was the first one cast–and eventually Tom came on, it was like, ‘Okay, I’m good. I’m here and I can relax.’ So I relaxed and got to be a part of something really remarkable.”

As one of the stars of the 1995 ABC miniseries The Langoliers, Morse already had experience performing in a King adaptation and also had read The Green Mile by the time the movie was in development. He’d also gone out for a role in Darabont’s The Shawshank Redemption (he recalls that it may have been for the sadistic prison guard played by Clancy Brown in the film) that didn’t pan out.

“I auditioned for Shawshank and [Darabont] did not include me in that movie, which may have turned out to be a blessing,” reveals the actor. “At the time, I was really disappointed and I loved that movie like everybody, but the benefit was he asked me to be part of The Green Mile and with that, I couldn’t have asked for more.”