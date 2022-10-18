The Best Werewolf Horror Movies

Cursed

Wes Craven presents…a werewolf movie that is a pretty unsubtle metaphor for adolescence, sex, and STDs. Cursed is an utterly ridiculous film, apparently edited with a hatchet, that boasts some decent special effects. There’s also a far more watchable unrated version available for the home releases.

So why the hell did Cursed even make the cut? Simple…it contains the single most hilarious scene of an enraged werewolf flipping the bird that has ever been put on screen. It makes the previous 70 minutes or so totally worth it. – Mike Cecchini

Wolf Guy

A Sonny Chiba werewolf movie! Do we need to say more? Well, just in case we do, this delightful Japanese genre gem was directed by Kazuhiko Yamaguchi, and stars Chiba as the last of a family of werewolves. Thanks to his innate wolf-y powers he has a skill for detective work and it draws him into a shocking and surreal conspiracy that takes him through the darkest parts of Tokyo’s criminal underworld. This is a cult movie in the truest sense with ambitious storytelling, radical practical work, and a concept so wild most people wouldn’t believe it’s real. – Rosie Knight

La Noche de Walpurgis aka The Werewolf vs. The Vampire Woman (1970)

Why is this one “essential,” especially when most of it plays more like a vampire film than a werewolf one? Well, it’s that rare werewolf gem, the “werewolf with a heart of gold” flick. Sure, most folks afflicted with lycanthropy are tortured, good people at heart…they don’t WANT to turn into ravenous lupine killing machines every time the moon is full.

But Waldemar Dalninsky (played by b-horror great Paul Naschy, and this is the FOURTH film in the seemingly endless Dalninsky werewolf franchise!) decides to make the best of his situation and take out the vampiric Countess Darvula de Nadasdy. Atmospheric, bloody, and with a soundtrack that sounds like outtakes from early Pink Floyd records, this one is a fine way to waste a full moon. – MC

I Was a Teenage Werewolf

Werewolves and teens, are there any groups as tortured and alienated? Larry Talbot pleads with his father to silver-cane him so he won’t kill again in The Wolf Man, while James Dean grapples his weak dad’s lapel in Rebel Without a Cause. Michael Landon’s troublemaking Tony Rivers put it all together in the first motion picture to use the word “teenage” in its title. I Was A Teenage Werewolf may seem like a juvenile delinquent satire which goes too far, too fast and leaves too few good-looking corpses, but it was scary enough to terrorize the kids of Stephen King’s It.