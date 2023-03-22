The Shining Myth Debunked in New Book

“I’m not gonna hurt you.” When the increasingly unhinged Jack Torrence says those words to his wife Wendy midway through The Shining, we don’t believe him. We might believe that Jack’s actor Jack Nicholson has no intention of hurting Wendy’s actor Shelley Duvall, but we’re not sure that the man behind the scenes has her best interests in mind. No, not author Stephen King, who published The Shining in 1977. Rather, the man directing: Stanley Kubrick.

Even before his death in 1999, Kubrick achieved mythological status, helming some of the most influential and popular movies of all time, including 2001: A Space Odyssey and A Clockwork Orange. Part of that mythology drew from his public persona as a reserved intellectual, a cold and calculating technician who treated his actors as just another part of the set, there for him to move around.

According to the legend, that exacting style came to the fore while shooting the aforementioned scene from The Shining. Reports have indicated that Kubrick demanded 127 takes of Wendy backing up the staircase of the Overlook Hotel, waving a baseball bat at her menacing husband Jack. So accepted is the 127 takes story that it has been enshrined in The Guinness Book of World Records.

But one particular superfan seeks to re-write the book on The Shining. Literally. Lee Unkrich is best known for directing the Pixar movies Coco and Toy Story 3. But lately, he’s been dedicating his time to writing a massive behind the scenes study of Kubrick’s The Shining, and although legend says Kubrick broke a world record when shooting that scene, forcing the actors to repeat it 127 times, “Its completely not true,” Unkrich told IndieWire. “It was reported by a crew member who wasn’t even on the set when it was shot.” In fact, Unkrich argues that the shooting of the scene reveals a very different side to Kubrick.