New Rey Movie Rumors Are Very Worrying for the Future of Star Wars

There’s been a lot of speculation as to whether or not Kinberg’s planned Star Wars trilogy is, in fact, another expansion of the central Skywalker Saga or something else entirely, but the fact that we’re even having this conversation doesn’t bode well for the franchise’s cinematic future or its central star. Let’s face it: Lucasfilm doesn’t have a great track record when it comes to carving out a clear path for Rey (or any of the Sequel Trilogy characters, for that matter). The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker very overtly clashed with each other in terms of not only Rey’s identity but also the overarching themes of her journey. Clashing visions hurt Rey on the big screen the last time around.

We, of course, don’t know for sure that Kinberg is working on his own Rey movies—and if he is, how closely he’s coordinating his take with Obaid-Chinoy’s movie. (There’s always the possibility that Obaid-Chinoy’s film has now become the first installment of that trilogy, but we’re speculating here.) But the stops and starts regarding Rey’s film future are already a little worrying.

According to industry insiders via THR, Rey is “the most valuable cinematic asset, in some ways maybe the only one, Star Wars has right now,” as the Sequel Trilogy closed the book on all of the franchise’s biggest characters, including Luke, Han, and Leia. Which at least means that we’ll likely get to see Rey again at some point, as long as Daisy Ridley is willing to reprise her role. However, this language is indicative of so many problems with Star Wars and the industry at large right now.

By looking at characters and their stories as little more than numbers and dollar signs and nostalgia grabs, we’re losing a lot of the heart that drew many of us to this franchise in the first place. For many women and young girls, watching Rey’s journey (at least until The Rise of Skywalker) was and is inspiring. She was a nobody from a desert planet who was able to discover this power within herself and channel it into saving herself and the galaxy from oppression. Before she was a Palpatine or a Skywalker, she was just Rey, and it was easy for us to see ourselves in her and her desire to prove herself.

Rey deserves more time on the big screen. She deserves to carve her own path forward and make her own legacy rather than only being a vessel to carry the legacy of others. But it’s hard to get excited about her potential future when she’s being passed around by creatives and executives like the latest toy on Christmas.

And what’s worse, is this just seems to be the way that Lucasfilm operates now, according to insiders. There are multiple projects in the works that may or may not overlap characters and timelines. Some writers and directors are privy to what their peers are working on, but others aren’t. “It’s a different way of development,” according to an insider. “There’s so much parallel work going on.”