Rey Movie Update is More Bad News for Star Wars Fans

Star Wars seems to have become a revolving door for writers and directors as of late. Whether projects simply change hands or get scrapped entirely, fewer and fewer movies have safely made it from announcement to production since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Unfortunately, it looks like the upcoming Rey film, currently going by the working title Star Wars: New Jedi Order, has once again joined the ranks of Star Wars movies trapped in the development cycle with writer Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders) leaving the project.

Knight signed onto the film in March 2023, after the film’s original screenwriters Damon Lindelof and Justin Britt-Gibson were asked to leave. That was probably the first sign that this movie would see delays like so many others. Lucasfilm is currently searching for a new writer to replace Knight. Director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (Ms. Marvel) is still attached to the project, but because of this delay, production likely won’t be able to start on the movie until well into 2025, which will cause it to miss its projected December 2026 release date.

This development is unfortunate, as the premise of Star Wars: New Jedi Order sounds incredibly interesting. Taking place 15 years after The Rise of Skywalker, the film is set to follow a more mature Rey (Daisy Ridley) as she works to rebuild the Jedi Order, hoping to learn from the mistakes that Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) made.

As much as it would be cool to see more of the Star Wars universe outside of the Skywalker saga, there’s still a lot to tap into with Rey. Her heroic journey was somewhat overshadowed by her lineage in The Rise of Skywalker, and she deserves another chance to show just how badass she is. There’s also the fact that we still don’t have many women-centered stories in Star Wars that have made it to the big screen, especially one about a Jedi master.