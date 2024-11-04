The Star Wars Prequels Almost Made a Huge Change to A New Hope Canon

No matter how you feel about the prequel series, there’s no denying the impact they’ve had on the Star Wars universe at large. The story of Anakin Skywalker and his master Obi-Wan Kenobi that we only briefly hear about in the original trilogy is finally brought to life in the three George Lucas-penned films. But it turns out that how this story began in The Phantom Menace was almost entirely different.

Pretty much all Star Wars fans are familiar with how that movie plays out. A young Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) and his Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) are tasked with protecting Queen Amidala (Natalie Portman) and in the process uncover a conspiracy to invade her planet of Naboo as well as the existence of a Sith Lord. In the end, Qui-Gon falls at the hands of the Sith, Darth Maul (Ray Park), who is then cut in half and presumed dead by Obi-Wan.

However, according to Star Wars concept and storyboard artist Iain McCaig, George Lucas was originally planning on a very different twist for the end of the movie. Before filming began, McGregor and Neeson were originally meant to play opposite characters. “The older Jedi was named Obi-Wan and the younger Jedi was named Qui-Gon,” McCaig told StarWars.com. “It was very poignant that at the end, as Obi-Wan dies and Qui-Gon defeats Darth Maul and stays with his Master as he passes away, he not only takes on his Master’s quest, but he takes on his name. Qui-Gon becomes Obi-Wan.”

McGregor was always meant to portray the younger version of Alec Guinness’ character in A New Hope, but this reveal was intended to add layers to his character in the movie. When he says he hasn’t heard the name “Obi-Wan” in a long time, and the surprise he shows, it would have been because his name was actually “Qui-Gon.” At least, according to McCaig.