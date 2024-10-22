Star Wars Can Finally Tell a Part of Obi-Wan’s Story Only Hinted at in Clone Wars

During their reunion in The Clone Wars, when Death Watch threatens Satine and her government, we learn that Obi-Wan and Satine came to love each other dearly during their year together—so much so that Obi-Wan tells her that he would have left the Jedi Order for her if she asked him to. But instead, Obi-Wan returned to the Order with his master and Satine went on to rebuild and rule Mandalore. There is clearly still romantic tension and sparks between them when they reconnect on The Clone Wars, but unfortunately Satine dies before the two can reconsider a future together.

This revelation about Obi-Wan’s past paints such a compelling picture of the character and what he gave up to be the legendary Jedi we know him to be. It reminds us that no matter how hard they try to overcome their emotions and control them, that Jedi still feel deeply. And it shows us that Obi-Wan and Anakin really are a lot more alike than either would care to admit.

Even though we mostly know how the story will end, Jedi Knights is still the perfect opportunity to finally dive deeper into this unseen chapter of Obi-Wan’s life. Not only could it offer a look into the psyche of a young Obi-Wan and how this mission potentially affected his relationship with Qui-Gon, but it could also introduce more Mandalorian lore with the civil war as a backdrop.

Satine and Obi-Wan have so much chemistry in The Clone Wars, even after years apart, we can only imagine how much untapped dramatic potential lies in their year together on the run. Forbidden love, life and death scenarios, and Obi-Wan serving as her bodyguard are all ingredients for a great romance—something Star Wars could use a little more of these days.

There’s so much material that could still be mined in Obi-Wan’s story, and his time with Qui-Gon and Satine on Mandalore is the perfect place for a comic series like Star Wars: Jedi Knights to go.