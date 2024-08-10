Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu D23 Trailer Breakdown: Zeb, Razor Crest, AT-ATs, Hoth?!

The Razor Crest Returns!

As you might expect, the internet is full of “Somehow, the Razor Crest returned” jokes now. But yes, Din’s ship from the first two seasons of The Mandalorian is somehow back, just in time for the movie. Although the original gunship was blown to smithereens by the Empire about midway through Mando season 2, it seems Din and Grogu used the downtime between season 3 and the upcoming movie to acquire a new version.

But what happened to Din’s N-1 starfighter? Perhaps it was growing too cramped for the bounty hunting duo? You can’t exactly bring back prisoners on such a tiny ship. Whatever the case, we wouldn’t be surprised if the movie spent at least a minute or two explaining how the Razor Crest is back. Hopefully, it won’t involve any cryptic messages via Fortnite.

Zeb Orrelios Reporting for Duty

Yes, that’s Zeb Orrelios hanging out with Din and Grogu in the cockpit of the Razor Crest. Best known as one of the main characters in the Star Wars Rebels animated series, the character made the jump to live-action in The Mandalorian season 3. We learned in season 3 that, after the fall of the Empire, Zeb joined the New Republic as a pilot. The last time we saw him, he was stationed on Adelphi with New Republic rangers Carson Teva and Trapper Wolf.

Zeb’s appearance on Mando wasn’t much more than a cameo, but hopefully he’ll get more to do in the movie, which presumably has a lot more budget for the CGI required to bring the Lasat soldier to life. He’s certainly due some screentime, considering he didn’t appear at all in Ahsoka, despite that show featuring the rest of Zeb’s Rebels crew. It’ll be interesting to see whether Zeb’s role in The Mandalorian & Grogu ties into the events of Ahsoka at all. Surely, the New Republic at large has heard about the return of Grand Admiral Thrawn by now? Zeb would surely look up his old pals as soon as he learned the news.

Snowtroopers, AT-ATs, and Hoth?!

The meat of the footage takes us to an ice planet crawling with Imperial forces, including the iconic Snowtroopers and a pair of hulking AT-ATs. Is this all meant to tease a Din and Grogu adventure set on the planet Hoth from The Empire Strikes Back? A return to that frozen wasteland would certainly track, considering how nostalgic the Mando franchise is for the Original Trilogy in general.

But what would Din and Grogu be doing on Hoth so many years after the end of the war? One possibility is that the duo are trying to locate some sort of MacGuffin at the old Rebel base that could help the New Republic in the battle against Thrawn. We see the planet crawling with Imps so surely there’s something of importance there.