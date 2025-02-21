10 Years Later, Daisy Ridley Considers the Legacy of Rey and Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Ridley was cast in Star Wars at the age of 22, a newcomer with only a few short films and minor British TV credits to her name, and the news of her casting thrust her into superstardom virtually overnight. Landing such a huge role of course came with quite a bit of scrutiny before and after the release of The Force Awakens. Needless to say, the film brought both positive and negative attention to Ridley, who left social media all together for a time as a result, only returning to Instagram in 2022.

Since completing the Sequel Trilogy in 2019, Ridley has been candid about dealing with extreme stress that led to health issues during her first tenure as Rey: “I went to therapy for a bit, which was great because a lot of it was about feeling out of control, cause I’m quite controlling in that I like to know what’s going on and suddenly you’re in a situation where you have no idea what’s going on,” she told Glamour UK in 2010.

But after a bit of time away, the 32-year-old Ridley is ready to lead a new era of Star Wars on the big screen once again.

“I’ve gone off and done lots of different sorts of films. I feel like I’ve learned a lot and grown a lot I would hope as an actor,” Ridley told Den of Geek at SXSW last year, saying she was looking forward to having a fresh start with Rey. “I think it will feel like baby steps again, like sort of starting at the beginning. But yes, I’m very excited!”

Daisy Ridley tells us Rey plans to do things differently than Luke Skywalker in Star Wars: New Jedi Order. 👀#SXSW #SXSW2024 pic.twitter.com/bfn8m3epAm — Den of Geek News! (@DenofGeekUS) March 9, 2024

Just when we’ll finally get to see that film is still unclear. The Rey movie, which will be directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (Ms. Marvel), remains in the scripting stage and doesn’t currently have a release date. But according to Ridley, the longer development time is for the best.

“People have talked about it a lot that the release date often affects films and how quickly things go into production. So the freedom to make sure that this [New Jedi Order] script is the best way to tell this story is wonderful, and I don’t think any fans would want it to be rushed,” Ridley told THR earlier this month. “The wait will be worth it. I know what George [Nolfi] is working on, and he is a phenomenal writer. So I’m really looking forward to reading it, and yes, it’s all worthwhile.”