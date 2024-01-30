The Rejected Star Trek Next Generation Movie Idea That Would Have Tied Back to DS9

The Dominion War might be the most consequential event in Star Trek history. When the all-powerful Dominion entered the Alpha Quadrant from the Gamma Quadrant via a wormhole near Federation Starbase Deep Space Nine, old enemies had to put aside their differences to band together against a common threat. As Federation planet after planet fell under the Dominion’s control, Starfleet entered into alliances with the Klingon Empire and the Romulan Star Empire, even engaging in tactics that violated Starfleet principles.

The Dominion War took up most of the sixth and seventh seasons of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, and changed the balance of power in the Alpha Quadrant, even driving Cardassians, the major enemy race introduced in the latter seasons of The Next Generation, to fight against their one-time allies the Dominion.

But this raises a question. If the Dominion is so important, then why doesn’t any other Trek movie or TV series of that era ever really spend time addressing it?

Although the Dominion War is mentioned in an episode of Voyager, with Janeway and her crew learning about the battle once they finally establish a connection with the Alpha Quadrant, it never plays a big part in the Next Generation movies that released during DS9‘s run, save for a passing reference to peace talks in 1998’s Insurrection. More striking is the fact that no one in the latter two Next Generation movies, which released after the tragic events of “Tears of the Prophets,” even mentions the death of Worf’s wife, Jadzia Dax, at the hands of Gul Dukat at the end of Deep Space Nine season 6.