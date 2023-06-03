Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’s Most Surprising Cameo Just Changed Marvel Canon

Despite being an animated film, Donald Glover appears (briefly) with his physical, three-dimensional body in a scene-stealing cameo in Across the Universe. The moment occurs at the midpoint of the movie after Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) has been taken by Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) to the Spider-HQ. In reality, HQ is a veritable Citadel of Ricks which exists in a futuristic dimension ruled over by Spider-Man 2099, aka Miguel O’Hara (Oscar Isaac).

Even before Glover shows up, it’s a Las Vegas-sized breakfast buffet of easter eggs, complete with cameos from ‘90s comics’ biggest drama queen, Ben Reilly (Andy Samberg) and The Spectacular Spider-Man’s version of the character (voiced by Josh Keaton). Heck, they even have a T-Rex. Still, the biggest surprise is that among Miguel’s prison of undesirables—“anomalies” who broke the taboo of traversing across the multiverse without Spider-Man 2099’s permission—is popular actor and rapper Donald Glover, appearing in the flesh and blood. And he’s not just appearing as any character; he’s specifically Aaron Davis, aka the Prowler.

This cameo makes for the most unlikely of payoffs to a Marvel Studios plot thread that was seeded way back in 2017 during the MCU’s first solo Spidey film, Spider-Man: Homecoming. In that movie, Glover appeared as Uncle Aaron, the man who would become the Prowler, although in the film he was still just a small-time crook making deals with the film’s main villain, the Vulture (Michael Keaton). Glover’s Aaron even vaguely compliments Tom Holland’s Spidey for helping clean up the neighborhood because he’s got “a nephew” growing up around here.

That cameo functioned on several levels at the time. First, it was nice for Glover to appear in a Spider-Man movie since fans of him during his Community days campaigned for Glover to be cast as Peter Parker in The Amazing Spider-Man (2012). Glover came to embrace the support but did not get the role. However, he did get a taste of online fanboy racism when some internet dwellers insisted Spider-Man could not be Black. The insidiousness of this argument disturbed not only Glover, but Brian Michael Bendis who was subsequently inspired to invent Miles Morales in the pages of Ultimate Spider-Man.

Glover’s appearance in Spider-Man: Homecoming was an acknowledgement of his unique history with the character, and a seeming suggestion that perhaps Miles could one day exist inside the MCU too.

Yet six years later, this has not come to pass. In fact, Glover’s Uncle Aaron never showed up in another MCU movie, as the Prowler or otherwise. Still, many fans might argue that the animated Spider-Verse films starring Miles have turned out better than the MCU live-action Spideys, as well as any other big screen variation. And in 2018’s Into the Spider-Verse, Mahershala Ali got to at least voice Uncle Aaron as a fully realized Prowler.