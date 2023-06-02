Spider-Man 4 Movie Update Leaves No Way Home Sequel With Uncertain Future

The MCU may have forgotten about Peter Parker, but our universe has not. Ever since the ambitious Spider-Man: No Way Home ended by tying up dangling plot points for previous Spider-Men Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield and giving Tom Holland‘s Spidey a new old status quo, fans have been waiting to see where the wall-crawler will swing to next. But according to Holland, they may have to wait a bit longer.

Speaking on the press tour for his most Apple TV+ series The Crowded Room, Holland acknowledged that he and others have paused work on a fourth Spider-Man movie to support the Writers Guild of America strike.

“I can’t talk about that, but I can say that we have been having meetings,” he said when asked about Spidey 4. “We’ve put the meetings on pause in solidarity with the writers,” Holland told Variety. “There’s been multiple conversations had, but at this point it’s very, very early stages.”

Part of the reason a new sequel hasn’t been officially announced yet stems from Spider-Man‘s unique status in the movie-making business. A decade before Marvel Studios launched with 2008’s Iron Man, Marvel Entertainment sold the rights to make Spider-Man movies to Columbia and its parent company, Sony. In fact, Marvel sold the rights to many of its properties, including X-Men and Fantastic Four to 20th Century Fox and Hulk and Namor to Universal. But while Disney bought 20th Century Fox to return X-Men and the Fantastic Four to the MCU, and has worked out an agreement to use Hulk and Namor as well (as supporting characters, at least), Sony has been less willing to give up its hold on Spider-Man.