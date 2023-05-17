The Actors Who Were Almost Spider-Man

Leonardo DiCaprio

While Raimi’s Spider-Man was first out of the gate, there was a time James Cameron wanted to put his action movie stamp on the franchise with Leonardo DiCaprio as his Peter Parker. Although DiCaprio has distanced himself from the idea that he could’ve been the first to play Spider-Man in live-action, he told Empire Magazine in 2015: “I know he [Cameron] was semi-serious about doing it at some point, but I don’t remember any further talks about it. We had a couple of chats. I think there was a screenplay that I read, but I don’t remember. This was 20 years ago!”

Cameron has since called the unmade comic book caper the greatest movie he never made. The idea of having DiCaprio starring alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger (possibly as Doctor Octopus), in a movie directed by James Cameron sounds like pure ‘90s cinema.

Freddie Prinze Jr.

Back when he was fresh off I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997), Freddie Prinze Jr. met with Sam Raimi about playing Spider-Man. But by his own admission, he blew it. Speaking on his Prinze and the Wolf podcast, Prinze Jr. was asked which role he thinks he would’ve been “best” at, before explaining his Spider-Man story.

“I went in, and we sat down. It was only like three people that he was talking to,” said Prinze Jr. “So, I sat down and he goes, ‘Tell me why you love Spider-Man.’” Apparently, he got a little carried away talking about Venom instead of Spider-Man. Prinze Jr. concluded. “He was respectful and he was polite, but I could tell that we were on such different pages. And when I left, I was like, ‘You just talked about Venom instead of Spider-Man for 25 minutes, you stupid asshole.’” All that love for the alien symbiote, and he still didn’t get cast as Eddie Brock for Spider-Man 3 (2007).

Jamie Bell

Another child star who could’ve leapt across the Spider-Verse was Jamie Bell. Known these days for Billy Elliot (2000) and starring in a very different kind of Marvel movie for Josh Trank’s Fant4stic (2015), Jamie Bell was once in the running for Spider-Man. Bell screen tested for 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man but told GQ he “failed” at it. After Garfield nabbed the part, Bell conceded that the best man got it and concluded, “I’ve never felt particularly connected to Peter Parker, [so] I felt like they made the right decision.”

Among the other names on this list were Fear the Walking Dead’s Frank Dillane and Percy Jackson’s Logan Lerman. However, Bell was a popular name around the time of the casting. Even though Bell missed out on Spidey and would later play Ben Grimm/the Thing in Fant4stic, he’s admitted his dream superhero movie role would be to play Batman on film.