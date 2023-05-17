Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Uses the Spider Society to Address Fandom

“There’s an antagonistic relationship between Miles and the Spider Society,” co-director Joaquim Dos Santos says. “As you get older, you realize where the disconnect is between an idea and the enforcement of an idea. The Spider Society is riding a fine line.”

Surprisingly, O’Hara and the Spider Society are also a way for the filmmakers to have a conversation with fans about the “preciousness” of comic books and canon. “They’re a proxy that allows us to talk to the fandom about what you can and can’t do in the world of comics,” reveals Powers.

Created in 2015 and making his cinematic debut in Across the Spider-Verse is “Spider-Punk” Hobart Brown (Daniel Kaluuya), who Dos Santos says is a light in the darkness, exposing what that conversation means. “He’s a rebel in this crazy tapestry of Spiders, and he sticks out like a sore thumb, pointing at the rules everyone has set for themselves and eager to tear it all down.”

“Hobie sees elements of the totalitarian world he comes from, and he knows it’s a slippery slope,” adds Powers. “He’s part of the Spider Society, but he’s not drinking the Kool-Aid.”

While the Spider Society are antagonists in Across the Spider-Verse, the upcoming film also features The Spot (Jason Schwartzman), a supervillain whose body is covered in portals that allow him to travel through different universes. The team chose to include The Spot early on in the process of making the movie, describing him as an overlooked character on the edge of the Spider-Verse in whom they found real potential.

“The Spot sees himself as more capable than people think and sets out to prove it to the world,” says Thompson. “It parallels Miles’ journey to write his own story in a surprising and startling way.”